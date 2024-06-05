Below Deck, a reality TV show about the staff of a luxury yacht, has spawned several spinoffs, and one of those is set in and around Australia. Here’s the complete cast of Below Deck Down Under.

Complete Cast Of Below Deck Down Under

There have been two seasons of Below Deck Down Under, and like the parent show, some crew members have stuck around for the next season while others haven’t. Here are some of the cast who’ve made their mark on the show, and I do mean cast – Below Deck Down Under‘s team may be qualified, but they aren’t these vessels’ regular crew.

Captain Jason Chambers

Captaining across both seasons, Captain Jason Chambers is firm but fair and cool under pressure. He wasn’t initially on board with the show but was convinced to do the show by Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Hannah Ferrier (via Decider). And yes, he’s absolutely seen all the thirst tweets.

Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott

Before making the jump to Below Deck Down Under (and getting a promotion into the deal), Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott was 2nd Stewardess in Seasons 4 and 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean. She’s Chief Stew in both Down Under seasons, and while she has an upbeat, diplomatic demeanor, she can bring the hammer down when she needs to. Scott is back on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 as Chief Steward, so she may not be back for Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Deckhand Culver Bradbury

Like Scott and Chambers, deckhand Culver Bradbury features in the first two seasons of Below Deck Down Under. He’s got an entertaining personality and can be professional when he needs to, but he’s also been the cause of a little drama, such as getting involved in boat romances with other staff. His dalliances and attempted dalliances have made for good TV, but they can be problematic when he still has to work with ex-partners.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Tzarina Mace-Ralph is Season 2’s chef who managed to shine despite dealing with a shocking situation. I’m not talking about her break-up with Bradbury, but rather the shocking quality of the kitchen she had to use. “The problem was that nothing worked,” she explains during a podcast interview, talking about the galley’s faulty ovens and that “… when you took something out of the oven, there was nowhere to put it.”

There are a host of other crew members, many memorable, though one or two for the wrong reasons. Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne, for example, were fired for misconduct (via Vulture). And Season 1 chef Ryan McKeown was fired for not being up to scratch.

Here’s a list of every crew member involved in the show to date:

Adam Kodra – Deckhand (Season 2)

– Deckhand (Season 2) Aesha Scott – Chief Stewardess (Seasons 1 and 2)

– Chief Stewardess (Seasons 1 and 2) Ben Crawley – Deckhand (Season 1)

– Deckhand (Season 1) Brittini Burton – Deckhand (Season 1)

– Deckhand (Season 1) Culver Bradbury – Deckhand (Season 1 and 2)

– Deckhand (Season 1 and 2) Harry Van Vliet – Deckhand (Season 2)

– Deckhand (Season 2) Jaimee Neale – 2nd Stewardess (Season 2 – replaced Bileskaline)

– 2nd Stewardess (Season 2 – replaced Bileskaline) Jamie Sayed – Bosun (Season 1)

– Bosun (Season 1) Jason Chambers – Captain (Seasons 1 and 2)

– Captain (Seasons 1 and 2) João Franco – 2nd Officer/Bosun (Season 2 – replaced Jones)

– 2nd Officer/Bosun (Season 2 – replaced Jones) Laura Bileskaline – 2nd Stewardess (Season 2 – fired for inappropriate conduct)

– 2nd Stewardess (Season 2 – fired for inappropriate conduct) Luka Brunton – Lead Deckhand (Season 2)

– Lead Deckhand (Season 2) Luke Jones – Bosun (Season 2 – fired for inappropriate conduct)

– Bosun (Season 2 – fired for inappropriate conduct) Magda Ziomek – 3rd Stewardess (Season 1)

– 3rd Stewardess (Season 1) Margot Sisson – 3rd Stewardess (Season 2)

– 3rd Stewardess (Season 2) Nate Post – Chef (Season 1 – replaced Ryan McKeown)

– Chef (Season 1 – replaced Ryan McKeown) Ryan McKeown – Chef (Season 1 – fired mid-way through Season 1)

– Chef (Season 1 – fired mid-way through Season 1) Taylor Dennison – 3rd Stewardess (Season 1)

– 3rd Stewardess (Season 1) Tumi Mhlongo – 2nd Stewardess (Season 1)

– 2nd Stewardess (Season 1) Tzarina Mace-Ralph – Chef (Season 2)

Season 3’s cast has yet to be revealed. I’d expect a few cast members to return, but also that a handful of new faces will join the crew. And that’s the complete cast of Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Down Under is available to stream on Peacock.

