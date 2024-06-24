Completed Map in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has provided players with an entirely new map to explore, the Realm of Shadows. If you’re looking to get an idea of how many Sites of Grace there are to find, here are all available to visit in this DLC.
All Sites of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
There are a lot of Sites of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, 101 to be exact. Given how many there are we’ve separated the map into four quarters and will list every Site of Grace that can be found within each.
It is worth noting that given the changes in elevation, and areas that become accessible as you continue the story, some of these Sites of Grace won’t be available right from the start, so we’d suggest continuing your adventure if you aren’t able to reach them.
- Gravesite Plain
- Scorched Ruins
- Three-Path Cross
- Main Gate Cross
- Small Private Altar
- Belurat, Tower Settlement
- Stagefront
- Theater of the Divine Beast
- Cleansing Chamber Anteroom
- First Rise
- Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall
- Spiral Rise
- Divine Gate Front Staircase
- Belurat Goal
- Rivermouth Cave
- Cliffroad Terminus
- Lamenter’s Goal
- Greatbridge, North
- Castle Front
- Castle Ensis Checkpoint
- Castle Lord’s Chamber
- Ensis Moon Gazing Grounds
- Highroad Cross
- Ellac River Cave
- Ellac River Downstream
- Pillar Path Cross
- Pillar Path Waypoint
- Dragon’s Pit
- Dragon’s Pit Terminus
- Scadu Altus, West
- Fog Rift Catacombs
- Moorth Ruins
- Recluses’ River Upstream
- Castle Watering Hole
- Shadow Keep Main Gate
- Main Gate Plaza
- Storehouse, First Floor
- Storehouse, Fourth Floor
- Storehouse, Seventh Floor
- Storehouse, Loft
- Storehouse Back Section
- Shadow Keep Back Gate
- Church District Entrance
- Sunken Chapel
- Church District Highroad
- Cathedral of Manus Metyr
- Finger Birthing Grounds
- Dark Chamber Entrance
- Messmer’s Dark Chamber
- West Rampart
- Taylew’s Ruined Forge
- Ancient Ruins Base
- Viaduct Minor Tower
- Ruah Ancient Ruins, East
- Ruah Ancient Ruins, West
- Ravine North
- Temple Town Ruins
- Scorpion River Catacombs
- Church of the Bud, Main Entrance
- Church of the Bud
- Scaduview
- Tree-Worship Passage
- Tree-Worship Sanctum
- Scadutree Base
- Hinterland
- Hinterland Bridge
- Fingerstone Hill
- Bridge Leading to the Village
- Recluses’ River Downstream
- Bonny Village
- Darklight Catacombs
- Moorth Highway, South
- Fort of Reprimand
- Behind the Fort of Reprimand
- Bonny Gaol
- Scaduview Cross
- Divided Falls
- Abyssal Woods
- Woodland Trail
- Forsaken Graveyard
- Church Ruins
- Manse Hall
- Midra’s Library
- Second Floor Chamber
- Discussion Chamber
- Foot of the Jagged Peak
- Jagged Peak Mountainside
- Jagged Peak Summit
- Rest of the Dread Dragon
- Cerulean Coast West
- Cerulean Coast
- Charro’s Hidden Grave
- Cerulean Coast Cross
- The Fissure
- Stone Coffin Fissure
- Fissure Waypoint
- Fissure Cross
- Fissure Depths
- Garden of Deep Purple
- Dragon Altar of Dragon Communication
- Finger Ruins of Rhia
Now that you’ve had a clear look at everything that each portion of The Realm of Shadow has to offer, you can head out and explore, unearthing these Sites of Grace on your own.