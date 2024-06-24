Tarnished nealing at Site of Grace in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Video Games

Completed Map in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 10:37 pm

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has provided players with an entirely new map to explore, the Realm of Shadows. If you’re looking to get an idea of how many Sites of Grace there are to find, here are all available to visit in this DLC.

Recommended Videos

All Sites of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Full Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Map All Sites of Grace unlocked
Screenshot via The Escapist

There are a lot of Sites of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, 101 to be exact. Given how many there are we’ve separated the map into four quarters and will list every Site of Grace that can be found within each.

It is worth noting that given the changes in elevation, and areas that become accessible as you continue the story, some of these Sites of Grace won’t be available right from the start, so we’d suggest continuing your adventure if you aren’t able to reach them.

Gravesite Planes Sites of Gracee Elden Ring
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Gravesite Plain
  • Scorched Ruins
  • Three-Path Cross
  • Main Gate Cross
  • Small Private Altar
  • Belurat, Tower Settlement
  • Stagefront
  • Theater of the Divine Beast
  • Cleansing Chamber Anteroom
  • First Rise
  • Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall
  • Spiral Rise
  • Divine Gate Front Staircase
  • Belurat Goal
  • Rivermouth Cave
  • Cliffroad Terminus
  • Lamenter’s Goal
  • Greatbridge, North
  • Castle Front
  • Castle Ensis Checkpoint
  • Castle Lord’s Chamber
  • Ensis Moon Gazing Grounds
  • Highroad Cross
  • Ellac River Cave
  • Ellac River Downstream
  • Pillar Path Cross
  • Pillar Path Waypoint
  • Dragon’s Pit
  • Dragon’s Pit Terminus
  • Scadu Altus, West
  • Fog Rift Catacombs
Shadow Keep Sites of Grace Elden Ring
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Moorth Ruins
  • Recluses’ River Upstream
  • Castle Watering Hole
  • Shadow Keep Main Gate
  • Main Gate Plaza
  • Storehouse, First Floor
  • Storehouse, Fourth Floor
  • Storehouse, Seventh Floor
  • Storehouse, Loft
  • Storehouse Back Section
  • Shadow Keep Back Gate
  • Church District Entrance
  • Sunken Chapel
  • Church District Highroad
  • Cathedral of Manus Metyr
  • Finger Birthing Grounds
  • Dark Chamber Entrance
  • Messmer’s Dark Chamber
  • West Rampart
  • Taylew’s Ruined Forge
  • Ancient Ruins Base
  • Viaduct Minor Tower
  • Ruah Ancient Ruins, East
  • Ruah Ancient Ruins, West
  • Ravine North
  • Temple Town Ruins
  • Scorpion River Catacombs
  • Church of the Bud, Main Entrance
  • Church of the Bud
  • Scaduview
  • Tree-Worship Passage
  • Tree-Worship Sanctum
  • Scadutree Base
  • Hinterland
  • Hinterland Bridge
  • Fingerstone Hill
Abyssal Woods Sites of Grace Elden Ring
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Bridge Leading to the Village
  • Recluses’ River Downstream
  • Bonny Village
  • Darklight Catacombs
  • Moorth Highway, South
  • Fort of Reprimand
  • Behind the Fort of Reprimand
  • Bonny Gaol
  • Scaduview Cross
  • Divided Falls
  • Abyssal Woods
  • Woodland Trail
  • Forsaken Graveyard
  • Church Ruins
  • Manse Hall
  • Midra’s Library
  • Second Floor Chamber
  • Discussion Chamber
  • Foot of the Jagged Peak
  • Jagged Peak Mountainside
  • Jagged Peak Summit
  • Rest of the Dread Dragon
Cerulean Coast Sites of Grace Elden Ring
Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Cerulean Coast West
  • Cerulean Coast
  • Charro’s Hidden Grave
  • Cerulean Coast Cross
  • The Fissure
  • Stone Coffin Fissure
  • Fissure Waypoint
  • Fissure Cross
  • Fissure Depths
  • Garden of Deep Purple
  • Dragon Altar of Dragon Communication
  • Finger Ruins of Rhia

Now that you’ve had a clear look at everything that each portion of The Realm of Shadow has to offer, you can head out and explore, unearthing these Sites of Grace on your own.

Post Tag:
Elden Ring
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]