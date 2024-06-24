Completed Map in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has provided players with an entirely new map to explore, the Realm of Shadows. If you’re looking to get an idea of how many Sites of Grace there are to find, here are all available to visit in this DLC.

All Sites of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are a lot of Sites of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, 101 to be exact. Given how many there are we’ve separated the map into four quarters and will list every Site of Grace that can be found within each.

It is worth noting that given the changes in elevation, and areas that become accessible as you continue the story, some of these Sites of Grace won’t be available right from the start, so we’d suggest continuing your adventure if you aren’t able to reach them.

Gravesite Plain

Scorched Ruins

Three-Path Cross

Main Gate Cross

Small Private Altar

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Stagefront

Theater of the Divine Beast

Cleansing Chamber Anteroom

First Rise

Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall

Spiral Rise

Divine Gate Front Staircase

Belurat Goal

Rivermouth Cave

Cliffroad Terminus

Lamenter’s Goal

Greatbridge, North

Castle Front

Castle Ensis Checkpoint

Castle Lord’s Chamber

Ensis Moon Gazing Grounds

Highroad Cross

Ellac River Cave

Ellac River Downstream

Pillar Path Cross

Pillar Path Waypoint

Dragon’s Pit

Dragon’s Pit Terminus

Scadu Altus, West

Fog Rift Catacombs

Moorth Ruins

Recluses’ River Upstream

Castle Watering Hole

Shadow Keep Main Gate

Main Gate Plaza

Storehouse, First Floor

Storehouse, Fourth Floor

Storehouse, Seventh Floor

Storehouse, Loft

Storehouse Back Section

Shadow Keep Back Gate

Church District Entrance

Sunken Chapel

Church District Highroad

Cathedral of Manus Metyr

Finger Birthing Grounds

Dark Chamber Entrance

Messmer’s Dark Chamber

West Rampart

Taylew’s Ruined Forge

Ancient Ruins Base

Viaduct Minor Tower

Ruah Ancient Ruins, East

Ruah Ancient Ruins, West

Ravine North

Temple Town Ruins

Scorpion River Catacombs

Church of the Bud, Main Entrance

Church of the Bud

Scaduview

Tree-Worship Passage

Tree-Worship Sanctum

Scadutree Base

Hinterland

Hinterland Bridge

Fingerstone Hill

Bridge Leading to the Village

Recluses’ River Downstream

Bonny Village

Darklight Catacombs

Moorth Highway, South

Fort of Reprimand

Behind the Fort of Reprimand

Bonny Gaol

Scaduview Cross

Divided Falls

Abyssal Woods

Woodland Trail

Forsaken Graveyard

Church Ruins

Manse Hall

Midra’s Library

Second Floor Chamber

Discussion Chamber

Foot of the Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak Mountainside

Jagged Peak Summit

Rest of the Dread Dragon

Cerulean Coast West

Cerulean Coast

Charro’s Hidden Grave

Cerulean Coast Cross

The Fissure

Stone Coffin Fissure

Fissure Waypoint

Fissure Cross

Fissure Depths

Garden of Deep Purple

Dragon Altar of Dragon Communication

Finger Ruins of Rhia

Now that you’ve had a clear look at everything that each portion of The Realm of Shadow has to offer, you can head out and explore, unearthing these Sites of Grace on your own.

