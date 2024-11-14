7 Couples We Wish Were on 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort

It’s no secret that the casting for the upcoming second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort has left everyone underwhelmed. While couples like Gino and Jasmine have been in some of the show’s most popular episodes, surely we’ve seen enough of them at this point.

Recommended Videos

Instead of retreading old ground, the show needs to return to authenticity and bring back its original appeal: showing us real couples working through real challenges together.

Here are seven couples we wish were on The Last Resort instead.

1. Jenny and Sumit

Jenny and Sumit’s journey has been captivating from the start. There’s the 30 year age difference between them. Plus, his disapproving parents forced him to marry another woman; he hid that woman from Jenny for years during their long-distance relationship. Her adjustment to life in India has been a delight to watch, a true celebration of the culture.

Yet they are still together. These two navigate real world issues together.They have drama, but it’s drama with depth.

2. David and Annie

We love David and Annie for their humor, resilience, and mutual support. They, too, have a huge age gap between them. However, it doesn’t seem to cause them many issues. As frequent Pillow Talk cast members, viewers get to see them regularly flirting and laughing with each other.

Of course, all marriages have challenges. We would love to see what they would work on together at The Last Resort.

3. Kenny and Armando

Kenny and Armando’s love story has been a fan favorite since their appearance as the first male same-sex couple. They’ve had their issues. Kenny still doesn’t know Spanish very well, even though he’s been living in Mexico for years at this point. They have had disagreements about where to live and whether to adopt another child.

But they navigate these differences in a way that indicates such secure attachment that it’s a joy to watch.

4. Russ and Paola

Russ and Paola have been in the 90 Day Fiancé universe since the beginning. They’re one of the franchise’s longest-lasting couples. At this point, fans want to know, “how do you do it?”

Facing all of the obstacles that come up in a marriage is tough enough. Add to that the cross-cultural issues and geographic challenges of marrying someone from another country. Then amplify that even more with the pressure of being on reality TV.

How do couples like Russ and Paola make it all work? This would add an interesting dynamic to The Last Resort.

5. Alan and Kirlyam

Alan and Kirlyam’s love story charmed fans with its innocence and authenticity in the very earliest days of the show. Just like with Russ and Paola, we want to know their behind the scenes difficulties. We want to see how they work through them.

6. Joanne and Sean

Joanne and Sean just joined the 90 Day Universe with their first appearance on The Other Way. They have already shown us plenty of drama, mostly stemming from the fact that they secretly got married two years ago without telling their families, including their kids.

They have a lot to work through if they’re going to make this work. However, they seem to have strong communication and a real loving respect for one another. They could benefit from the therapy at The Last Resort. They might also benefit from the insights of the couples who have lasted the longest.

7. Tim and Veronica

Okay, we know that Tim and Veronica aren’t a romantic couple (anymore). Nevertheless, they’ve been best friends and co-parents for years. They’re constantly shown together on the show. While they’re usually enjoying each other’s company, they also sometimes seem to hate each other.

The biggest problems arise when one or both of them is in a romantic relationship. They don’t seem to have a clear path as to how to stay together as friends while also honoring those new relationships. With problems that are as complicated and intense as any marriage, they might be able to benefit from the relationship-building exercises seen on The Last Resort.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 premieres December 2 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy