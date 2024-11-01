Who are your favorite couples from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days? The ones so memorable you haven’t forgotten them, even if their seasons have long since passed? According to IMDb Ratings, it’s probably one of the couples in Seasons 3, 4, or 6.

However, even these top episodes don’t rank super high. Ratings can shift, but let’s look at the top 10 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days episodes, ranked by IMDb.

1. Modern Romance (7.8/10)

Season 6, Episode 13

Christian invites a stranger to Thanksgiving because “Why not?” Cleo probably agrees with Reddit’s honeyandcitron:

“It’s such a crazy coincidence how Christian makes all these friends after he’s had a couple drinks…and yet none of them are ever men.”

Other highlights:

Wintertime13 says, “This episode confirms that Amanda is indeed an energy vampire.”

LurkerNinja_ adds, “Jesus Riley get some therapy already. Probably costs just as much as a private investigator.”

Lozano asks, “Are Meisha and Nicola a more subtle Liz and Ed?”

But it’s Gino and Jasmine who likely elevate this episode’s ranking; Jasmine shocks Gino with the bombshell that she slept with her ex, Dane, and recorded it. In earlier seasons, Gino never stood up for himself, but here, he’s just explosive. Their attachment style never gets boring to watch.

2. Dirty Dancing (7.8/10)

Season 6, Episode 14

Nicola decides it’s finally time to show Meisha his “sensual side.” It’s a moment no one asked for, especially Meisha.

Riley hired a PI, but it’s Cleo playing detective, inquiring into Christian’s “friendships.” Reddit’s Competitive_Beyond_9 sums him up:

“Christian is the “where’s my hug???” guy that everyone hated in HS.”

Statler’s surprise for Dempsey takes the cake. She booked a stay at a castle and then dropped the bomb that she didn’t want kids. KattMarinaMJ hopes,

“Dempsey please let this kid thing be the thing that breaks the camel’s back. PLEASE…”

But from the current season, we know this wasn’t the case.

3. Field of Dreams (7.5/10)

Season 6, Episode 1

90 Day Fiance Season 6 was a hit — even its premiere made the Top 3. It foreshadows the rest of the season.

Jasmine tells Gino he needs to pay for her new, pricey apartment, neglecting to mention Dane helped her find it and lives in the building.

Reddit’s ShannenB1234 explains to Amanda: “If you are taking your late husband’s ashes to see you off at the airport, you aren’t ready for a new relationship.”

The red flags are flying. Sweetbrain306 sums it up: “Before the 90 Days: Trauma Edition.”

4. Under Pressure (7.4/10)

Season 3, Episode 7

Now we go way back to before Tim was on Pillow Talk and dating Jeniffer. Caesar finally realizes that Maria is never going to meet him IRL. Also featuring Darcey and Tom—plus sister conflict with Stacey—this episode packs in family tension. We haven’t seen the twins in a while, but if you’re a fan, stay tuned for 90 Day: The Last Resort because Stacey and Florian are there for the therapy.

This is Michael and Angela’s second season. One recap could be, “Michael lies, Angela ditches him, and she throws his stuff out of the hotel room.” But that’s every recap for them. Memorably here, he brings her an apology cake. She says, “I want trust, not a cake.”

5. King of My Heart (7.4/10)

Season 3, Episode 12

To no one’s surprise, Tim leaves Colombia without having sex with Jeniffer, wondering about their compatibility. We don’t wonder.

But the best scene is Darcey’s misguided hope for an engagement ring from Tom; she receives a house key. And ex Jesse drops in for more drama. Later on, he’ll end up with Jeniffer.

6. Cuts Both Ways (7.4/10)

Season 4, Episode 10

90 Day Fiance Season 4 is pretty boring. Ash and Avery, Yolanda and Williams, David and Lana. Tom and Darcey are dragging out the end of their relationship. Geoffrey and Varya are also in this episode; who were they again?

But this episode shines with Big Ed’s “big surprise” for Rose in the Philippines. He awkwardly gifts her lingerie and a teddy, then makes it worse by saying, “My dog is named Teddy.” Then, he gives her mouthwash and tells her that her “breath is not pretty.”

Reddit’s pontedeamal says, “Every single episode Ed gets worse and creepier. I didn’t think he could sink any lower than he’s already sunk.” Oh, just wait until he meets Liz.

7. Every Time We Say Goodbye (7.4/10)

Season 6, Episode 15

Returning to Season 6, we finally get a heartwarming one. Reddit’s Mama2Orson summarizes:

“Sheila experienced her mother dying tragically and suddenly while being with David in person for the first time. They got through all this without fighting and belittling one another as opposed to some of the other couples who have fought and verbally attacked one another about the most surface things. I have so enjoyed watching Sheila and David and hope they can be together soon.”

MomofGary sums up the rest saying Gino, Cleo, and Razvan need to run away, Violet is hiding something, and the jury is still out on Statler and Dempsey.

8. Secret, Secret, I’ve Got a Secret (7.3/10)

Season 3, Episode 6

We do love 90 Day Fiance secrets. This one is about the exes. Rebecca accidentally tells Zied’s family she was married before. Tim reveals his Colombian ex to Jennifer.

9 and 10. Tell All: Parts 1 and 2 (7.3/10)

Season 4, Episodes 16 and 17

I am a little surprised that a tell all didn’t make it into the top 10 before this. They’re my favorites. The big shocker is that Maria is real, after all. She appears on video and Caesar is once again sucked into a “relationship” with her. The other couples all engage in the usual drama. With six of the top ten episodes, Season 6 seems to be the favorite.

And those are the Top 10 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days episodes, ranked by IMDb.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air on Sundays at 8 PM EST on TLC.

