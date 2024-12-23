Critical Role Signals End of Campaign 3 with Surprise 4-Sided Dive Finale

Critters can read the room and, as Bells Hells race toward the center of Ruidus to face down a decision that will determine Exandria’s fate, it’s become abundantly clear that Campaign 3 of Critical Role has embarked on its final act. That being said, many fans were still surprised to hear that this week’s episode of talkback series 4-Sided Dive would be the campaign’s last.

Recommended Videos

Typically dropping the first Tuesday of every month, 4-Sided Dive replaced Talks Machina as Critical Role’s post-session chat show, covering all of Exandria’s hottest topics as Campaign 3’s adventure unfolded. While some viewers might have assumed 4-Sided Dive was taking a break for the Winter’s Crest holiday after the first Tuesday of December passed without a new installment, Critical Role surprised fans by announcing that an episode with Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, and Robbie Daymond would air on the 17, and would be the show’s final bow.

Tuesday’s surprise 4-Sided Dive finale featured a standard discussion on the recent leg of Campaign 3 alongside a loving reminiscence on the ever-evolving chat series itself. “This show for the past three years has been our playground,” Critical Role‘s Creative Director Ray spoke to the tinkering that occurred behind the scenes as 4-Sided Dive slowly carved its own distinct foothold in the landscape of Critical Role Land. The unexpected farewell to 4-Sided Dive likewise implies that Campaign 3’s eventual wrap-up discussion will have its own format separate from that of the established chat series. The epilogues for Exandria Unlimited Prime and Exandria Unlimited: Calamity as well as the Game Masters of Exandria Roundtable each provide examples of different wrap-up discussion formats experimented with in Critical Role‘s post-Talks Machina era.

Though the 4-Sided Dive‘s final guests definitively called curtains on the chat series, they tactfully evaded providing any specific details regarding the end of Campaign 3’s story. Based on the events of the last stretch of episodes and the average episode count of previous campaigns, it’s fair to assume that Campaign 3 will be crossing the finish line in early 2025. However, what’s next for Critical Role after Campaign 3 remains a looming question for Critters.

In addition to the hotly anticipated animated adaptation of the Mighty Nein’s adventures, Critical Role has announced an impressive slate of novels and live shows and even teased a video game project for their upcoming 10th anniversary. But, as far as the show’s weekly streamed sessions, plenty of speculation still abounds regarding a potential fourth campaign. Will there be a Campaign 4? Will there be follow-up one-shots or further installments of Exandria Unlimited? Will these games be played in Dungeons & Dragons or Daggerheart? It’s fair to assume that Critters can expect answers to these burning queries in the new year as Bells Hells’ story comes to an official close.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy