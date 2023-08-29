Dead by Daylight Trailer Brings the Xenomorph to the Game

The month started strong with word there would be a Dead by Daylight crossover with the Alien franchise. Mere days later, an official trailer with a release date for the expansion was uploaded to the game’s official YouTube page. That release date is today, August 29, and the content is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. To celebrate, the Dead by Daylight developer, Behaviour Interactive, has uploaded a launch trailer showcasing the Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley.

Take a look at the video below:

The Xenomorph will always be terrifying. It is one of the most iconic monsters in cinematic history. Ellen Ripley’s model looks decent enough, but it isn’t nearly as good as the scary alien with multiple mouths.

The Alien Collection includes the following Outfits:

The Xenomorph – Xenomorph Queen – Legendary

The Xenomorph – Grid Xenomorph – Rare

The Xenomorph – Xenomorph Clone – Very Rare

Ellen Ripley – Back in Action – Very Rare

Ellen Ripley – Ripley 8 – Very Rare

All Outfits will be available in the in-game store. It is nice to see Alien: Resurrection‘s Ripley get some love, even if that film is a bit poo.

More information on the Alien crossover can be found on the title’s official website. Hopefully, we will see an influx of players spouting Hudson’s famous “Game over, man, game over” line when defeated by the clever Xenomorph in Dead by Daylight.

