Dead by Daylight Alien Release Date & Ellen Ripley Survivor Revealed in Terrifying New Trailer

Behaviour Interactive has given us a closer (and more terrifying) look at its upcoming Dead by Daylight Alien crossover event in a new trailer, confirming a release date of August 29, 2023 for players on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The nail-biting video, while still lacking in-game footage, is a much closer look at this latest incarnation of the Xenomorph after the teaser from earlier this month introduced the collaboration content. More importantly, the trailer confirms what many had already suspected: Ellen Ripley will be a playable Survivor when the Alien content drops later this month.

As detailed in patch notes posted by Bevhaviour, both Ellen Ripley and the Xenomorph will have their own perks and abilities when the content launches later this month. Some highlights include an ability that allows the new Killer to chase its prey on all four of its legs, while those picking up the new Survivor character can utilize tools like a chemical trap that slows down opponents. Additionally, as teased in today’s trailer, players can look forward to the Nostromo Wreckage map, which features landmarks from the Alien franchise. Today’s Dead by Daylight Alien trailer sees Ellen Ripley running for her life from the Xenomorph before it ultimately gets the drop on her. You can see the trailer for yourself below.

Alien isn’t the first franchise to cross over with Dead by Daylight, and it surely won’t be the last. Previous events have seen Silent Hill, Resident Evil, Nicolas Cage, and more crossing over. With so many horror icons together under one roof, Behaviour’s asymmetrical multiplayer game is easily one of the best places for thriller fans to gather and celebrate their interests. Only time will tell how the studio plans to grow its lineup of Survivors and Killers.

We’ll surely get a better look at the Dead by Daylight Alien collaboration as we get closer to its launch late this month. Stay tuned for more updates until then.