Dead by Daylight Alien Crossover Finally Revealed in Creepy Trailer

Dead by Daylight is (finally) crossing over with the Alien franchise. A short video for the latest pop-culture crossover event teases that the Xenomorph will make its way to the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game in the future, bringing an end to the long wait for its arrival. This is a match made in heaven that is, frankly, long overdue, but the trailer signals that the wait will have been worth it.

The Dead by Daylight Alien teaser trailer is less than a minute long, showing the cold, metal halls of a spaceship before the always-terrifying Xenomorph reveals its head from a cloud of smoke. It’s a cool cinematic intro for one of developer Behaviour Interactive’s most important updates yet. Sadly, it’s nothing more than a visual feast for now, with no gameplay details having been shared yet. The team says they will have more to share come August 8, so until then, you can watch the Dead by Daylight Alien reveal below.

Dead by Daylight is a horrifically good time on its own, having attracted a dedicated audience since its launch in 2016. One of the reasons it has managed to keep such a stable audience is because of its crossover events, which have seen elements from properties like Stranger Things, Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and more joining the fray. Most recently, fans were treated to an update that added the one and only Nicholas Cage as a playable character.

In addition to adding iconic monsters and killers to its roster, Dead by Daylight is known for adding interesting Survivor characters and maps, too. The Alien event will hopefully bring its own Survivor options when it eventually launches, so start crossing your fingers in hopes that it adds Ellen Ripley. Stay tuned for more updates when the full August 8 reveal happens next week.