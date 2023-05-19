Dead by Daylight Narrative Game in Works at Supermassive, Multiplayer Game at Midwinter

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is expanding its PvP horror universe with two spinoff games (via Gematsu), including a single-player game from The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermassive Games and a multiplayer game from Midwinter Entertainment. Supermassive will stick to its strengths with its unnamed title, which will be a single-player interactive story game that follows a new cast of characters while offering an “intense narrative experience filled with powerful life-or-death choices set within the backdrop of Dead by Daylight.” Fans can expect to hear more on that front later this year.

The other project comes from Behaviour’s own Midwinter Entertainment. It’s currently set to be a four-player PvE game that looks into “a strange new corner of the Entity’s Realm” with themes of greed and lust for power. This (also) unnamed project already seems to be taking a few steps to bring players a different kind of Dead by Daylight multiplayer experience, but we’ll have to wait a little while to see how it will do so.

Interviews with Supermassive, Midwinter, and Behaviour were published as part of a “What Lies Ahead” Dead by Daylight video today. It features thoughts from the developers as well as some glimpses of behind-the-scenes work, and you can watch it for yourself below.

Few are making moves to expand their IP like Behaviour and Dead by Daylight. The hit asymmetric horror game is known for its laundry list of crossovers, with some iconic entries including Resident Evil and Silent Hill content. Most recently, players were made aware of what might be the base game’s most important content drop yet: Nicolas Cage. A Dead by Daylight movie from Blumhouse is also on the way, and last year, Behaviour released its tongue-in-cheek Dead by Daylight dating sim, Hooked on You. The studio is moving full speed ahead in its popular murder universe. Only time will tell how it all shakes out.