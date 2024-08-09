Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Removes Controversial Photography Feature

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will soon have players killing zombies and snapping pics when it launches on September 19. However, a controversial photo feature from the original Dead Rising will no longer be an option.

As noted by Famitsu via VGC, the photo category Erotica will no longer be in the game. In Dead Rising, Frank West can take photos of characters and zombies to gain PP (prestige points). Depending on the situation, these pictures are broken down into categories, like Brutality and Horror. The Erotica option granted Frank PP if he snapped photos of women’s cleavage and underwear, regardless of whether they were alive or undead. That may have flown in 2006 when the game was released, but there’s no place for it anymore.

The Erotica photo type was heavily ingrained into Dead Rising. More than a few missions and submissions required Frank to snap racy pictures, so those will likely be cut from the game outright. There were even Achievements/Trophies for taking pics of zombified versions of characters called “Snuff Shot.” These included a male zombie, at least, but the wording of the accomplishment was in bad taste.

I’m sure some gamers will be up in arms over this and cry “censorship,” but who cares? The original 360 release still exists, as do the Wii, PS4, and Xbox One ports of the game. It isn’t like Capcom is removing those versions from digital storefronts, so creepers can still take photos to their hearts’ content. Besides, the other categories rewarding points for violence and horror are still there, and isn’t that what is most important in a zombie game?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be available on September 19 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

