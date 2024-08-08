Sword of Convallaria Celebrates 5 Million Downloads Milestone With Free Summons & Weapons

Within a week of its global launch, Sword of Convallaria has already surpassed the five million downloads milestone, which is impressive for a rather small tactical RPG. To celebrate hitting that milestone, XD Entertainment is giving out a bunch of freebies to players.

To start, players who log in for a total of seven days from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18 will be rewarded with 10 Secret Fates and random Legendary weapons. This is huge, as the pull income in Sword of Convallaria does fall a bit on the low side, and having extra summons will go a long way for saving up for banners. In addition to that, Legendary gear can really help give your account a good boost if you’re struggling with certain stages.

XD Entertainment also announced that they’ll be pushing out a major storyline update to the Spiral of Destinies mode, which is the single-player story mode completely separate from the game’s gacha elements. This update is set to arrive in September and will help to flesh out the world even more.

Sword of Convallaria is now available on PC and mobile devices. Before you go, be sure to check out our codes list and tier list as well.

