Deadliest Catch: Phil Harris’ Cause of Death, Confirmed

Some reality stars are all about fame, doing anything and everything to stay relevant. However, a select few just want to do the work and be remembered for being a good person, and Phil Harris fits into that category. Here’s the cause of death of Deadliest Catch captain Phil Harris.

How Did Phil Harris From Deadliest Catch Die?

Fishing wasn’t just a job for Phil Harris – it was a lifestyle. He grew up on a boat and became a captain pretty early in his life. Eventually, he took control of the Cornelia Marie, which started showing up on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch in 2004. It was a family affair, with his sons, Josh and Jake, working alongside him. And that’s what made Phil’s death on February 9, 2010, all the more tragic.

While offloading crab in Alaska during the sixth season of Deadliest Catch, Phil suffered a stroke. Shortly after, he was placed in a medically induced coma, and for a few days, it appeared as if his condition was improving. However, he passed away after dealing with an intracranial hemorrhage, which is bleeding within the skull.

The fishing community was understandably shocked by the news, as Phil was only 53 and had so much life ahead of him. To honor one of its biggest stars, Discovery hosted a memorial service for the captain of the Cornelia Marie on April 30, 2010. But Phil was more than just a fisherman, and his obituary said as much, touching on all the things he loved to do while off the boat.

“Proud of his tattoos and happiest on dry land behind his many Harley Davidsons, Captain Phil formed a deep bond and connection with fans worldwide,” the post read. “He was the everyman – working a job most everyone else could never imagine doing, but at the same time, being completely relatable and transparent.”

It’s that reliability that has given Phil a lasting legacy despite not appearing on Deadliest Catch in well over a decade. And because of the rise of binging culture, there are still those who are discovering his positive attitude for the first time, ensuring that his adventures on the seas will never be forgotten.

And that’s Phil Harris from Deadliest Catch‘s cause of death, confirmed.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

