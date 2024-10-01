What Happened To Linda Greenlaw From Deadliest Catch? Explained

Most Deadliest Catch cast members gain fame while being on the Discovery show, but some already have a following when they arrive. Linda Greenlaw, a best-selling author and swordfishing boat captain, found herself on the show in Season 19. But what happened to Linda Greenlaw from Deadliest Catch?

Linda Greenlaw’s Time on Deadliest Catch, Explained

Anyone familiar with the fishing community has probably heard of Linda Greenlaw. Not only was she the first female swordfishing boat captain on the East Coast, but she’s also featured in the book The Perfect Storm and the 2000 movie of the same name. Greenlaw’s also a great storyteller in her own right, writing three best-sellers about her time at sea. With all that going for her, it’s no surprise that she found herself interested in joining the cast of Deadliest Catch.

Greenlaw first found herself involved with Discovery when she appeared on Swords: Life on the Line, a reality show about swordfishing. It didn’t last long, but Greenlaw had a positive enough experience to set her sights on crab fishing. She joined Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski’s crew in Deadliest Catch Season 19 and tried to make the career transition. However, comments about her time on the F/V Summer Bay have people thinking she’s done with the show.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Greenlaw touched on how the events of the show are fabricated to a degree. “Filming of Deadliest Catch was more scripted than Swords: Life on the Line,” she said. “Hey, 19 seasons in, the show has to be more than catching crabs or not! The popularity of the show speaks for itself.”

Every reality show has to bend the truth a little to keep things entertaining, but fans don’t like it when you talk about it. That’s led the Deadliest Catch community to turn on Greenlaw a bit, which may be why she’s not present in Season 20, but it hasn’t turned her off to reality fishing shows altogether. “I am always open to the opportunity to participate in things that focus on fishing in a positive light,” she explained. “If another opportunity knocks on my door, I’ll determine then whether or not to jump.”

And that’s what happened to Linda Greenlaw from Deadliest Catch.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

