Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE

Exotics are nice and all, but you need some solid Legendary weapons to fill out your build in Destiny 2 as well. Here’s how to get The Riposte in Destiny 2 and what the god rolls are for PvP and PvE.

How to Get the Riposte in Destiny 2

First things first, The Riposte is a Legendary Auto Rifle that can only be obtained through PvP in Destiny 2. Specifically, you’ll need to increase your Crucible rank by playing seven matches, and then collect rank-up packages from Lord Shaxx.

This can be a bit of a hassle especially if you’re not keen on PvP, but you’ll just need to tough it out until Shaxx hands it over.

Possible Perk Pool

Next up, let’s go over all the possible perks and rolls you can get for The Riposte.

Perk Category Rolls Perk 1 To the Pain

Killing Wind

Zen Moment

Enlightened Action

Tap the Trigger

Repulsor Brace Perk 2 Kill Clip

Encore

Desperate Measures

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Target Lock

Destabilizing Rounds

The Riposte PvP God Roll

What makes The Riposte so special is that it’s the first 720RPM Auto Rifle that’s both lightweight and has a rapid fire frame, making it one of the easiest guns to handle in Destiny 2. Here’s our take on the best PvP god roll for the gun:

Category Perk Barrel Full Bore Magazine Ricochet Rounds Stock Fitted Stock Perk 1 Zen Moment Perk 2 Kill Clip

The goal here is to get as much range as possible on The Riposte. It’s already been blessed with excellent handling and recoil, so there isn’t really an issue with taking a little bit of a hit to those aspects. With Zen Moment and Kill Clip, in particular, you’re also reducing your recoil significantly while dealing increased damage. Once you get some range on this thing, it’s pretty much a wrap in PvP.

The Riposte PvE God Roll

The Riposte will shine in PvP, and it’ll do fairly decently in PvE as well, but honestly, this isn’t the goal. Still, if you want to make this your main weapon while doing PvE content, here are the rolls you want to go for:

Category Perk Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Ricochet Rounds Stock Composite Stock Perk 1 Zen Moment Perk 2 Destabilizing Rounds

I’m opting to go with a more all-rounder build with the PvE god roll for The Riposte, simply because you want your PvE weapons to be as versatile as possible to handle any challenges the Strikes and Raid can throw at you. Zen Moment should continue to be a mainstay here, but Destabilizing Rounds should help with a bit of crowd control and allowing you to easily follow up with kills in dicey situations.

And that does it for how to get The Riposte and what the god rolls are for it in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Khvostov and the Elevated Prismatic Key.

