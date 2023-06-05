Diablo IV Gets a Dark, F-Word-Filled ‘Lilith’ Music Video from Halsey & BTS’s Suga

When you have a massive new game to promote, naturally, the first thing you do is turn to music superstars for your game theme. Maybe. Blizzard Entertainment has enlisted Halsey and Suga from BTS for “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem),”which received a full-scale music video today complete with dark imagery, body violence for Halsey, and a whole bunch of curse words, since Diablo IV is an M-rated game after all.

Halsey walks around in a skin-tight leather number while carrying a sword and accumulating vicious battle wounds just from the act of walking, while Suga, who was probably filmed separately, just stands there looking good in really dim lighting. The “Lilith” music video is pretty simplistic, using a cathedral setting and tossing in some cool Diablo IV visuals, but it achieves its intended effect of creating an ominous, oppressive atmosphere that someone has to persevere through anyway. It serves as a good companion piece to the Diablo IV live-action commercial created by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao that arrived last week.

Diablo IV officially launches June 6, but it had already launched last week to players who paid to receive early access — and we have a bunch of guides for stuff like best Necromancer, Druid, and Rogue builds, among other things. If you want to get started in hell on the right foot, check them out.

Meanwhile, the “Lilith” MV isn’t the first time Halsey and Suga have collaborated, as BTS featured Halsey on the song “Boy with Luv” (not to be confused with “Boy in Luv,” which is another great BTS song). And while we’re on the subject of K-pop and BTS, don’t forget that BTS’s little brother group, TXT, will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023, with an appearance from NewJeans scheduled as well.