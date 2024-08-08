Doctor Slump Ending Explained

The South Korean romantic comedy series Doctor Slump reached international audiences in early 2024 before coming to an end in March. Here’s the ending of Doctor Slump, explained.

What Happens in the Doctor Slump Ending?

Doctor Slump, not related to the manga/anime series created by Akira Toriyama, is about two former high school rivals, Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Young-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye). The two estranged classmates each enter the medical field separately, with Jeong-woo becoming a successful plastic surgeon and Ha-neul starting her career as an anesthesiologist. However, the unlikely couple finds themselves reunited and living together in Han-neul’s home when they both suffer professional crises that put their respective careers in jeopardy as they reevaluate their life choices.

Over the course of the series, Ha-neul begins visiting a psychiatrist to recover from the burnout that led her to abruptly walk out on her job while Jeong-woo contemplates his own future. The two overcome their longstanding animosity with one another to become friends and eventually begin to fall in love as they get to know each other and their families better. As the couple’s romance begins to blossom, Jeong-woo impulsively proposes to Ha-neul just as the two face major professional crossroads in terms of restarting their careers in exciting new directions. This all comes to a head in the Netflix limited series finale.

Do Yeo Jeong-woo & Nam Ha-neul End Up Together?

As Ha-neul contemplates Jeong-woo’s proposal near the end of Doctor Slump, she decides to accept a six-month assignment at another hospital abroad before her psychiatrist informs her that her rehabilitation is complete. Though Jeong-woo is concerned at the prospect of losing Ha-neul because of the lengthy time apart, he agrees that the move is best for her career and encourages her to pursue the opportunity. This proves to be a moot point when the opportunity no longer becomes available, though, and Ha-neul is quietly relieved by the sudden change.

With Jeong-woo’s reputation cleared by successfully defending himself from the malpractice case that nearly cost him his career, he decides to open his own clinic. Despite the smaller size, he is pleased with his career and the work he gets to do as his own boss. Jeong-woo’s friends and colleagues notice that he is a much more responsible doctor after having endured this temporary setback.

With both Ha-neul and Jeong-woo resuming their work in the medical field, Ha-neul finally accepts Jeong-woo’s marriage proposal, and the two begin planning their wedding together. Doctor Slump ends with Ha-neul and Jeong-woo taking wedding selfies together on the roof where they started to fall in love.

And that’s the Doctor Slump ending explained.

Doctor Slump is streaming now on Netflix.

