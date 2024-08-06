This summer’s hottest K-drama is Red Swan, a romantic thriller which was available to stream in North America on Disney+ and Hulu. With the first season having concluded in July 2024, here is whether there is any official news regarding a Red Swan Season 2.

Will There Be Red Swan Season 2?

At the time of this writing, there have been no officially announced plans for Red Swan Season 2. Similarly, there are no major hints in the Red Swan Season 1 finale that a continuation to the story is planned, with the season not ending on a cliffhanger or containing any glaring loose ends to be resolved by a potential follow-up. The love story between protagonists Oh Wan-soo and Seo Do-yoon that unfolded over the course of the ten-episode first season appears to be told in full by the season’s end.

What Is Red Swan About?

Red Swan follows Oh Wan-soo, who grows up from a low-income family in South Korea to become a world-renowned professional golfer and marries the head of a corporation, rising to the rank of chairwoman of the global company. While Wan-soo tries to make her marriage work over the course of a decade, her husband’s infidelities and diminishing love between them takes a steady toll on her. This changes when her new bodyguard, Seo Do-yoon, saves her life during a harrowing incident in Manila, which leads to them quickly falling in love with each other.

Premiering on July 3, 2024, with two episodes released weekly, Red Swan has found audiences worldwide and was acclaimed for its mix of romantic drama and international intrigue. Fans have particularly enjoyed the chemistry between superstar South Korean actor Kim Ha-neul as Wan-soo and K-pop star turned international heartthrob Rain as Do-yoon. Hopefully, audiences will see more of the romance between Do-yoon and Wan-soo, but at least Red Swan has given fans a satisfying conclusion.

And that’s whether there will be a Red Swan Season 2.

Red Swan is streaming on Hulu.

