Alien: Romulus wraps up on an open-ended note that’s well-suited to a sequel-teasing stinger. But does Alien: Romulus hint at what’s next for Rain and Andy with a post-credits scene, or does director Fede Álvarez leave us hanging?

Does Alien: Romulus Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, Alien: Romulus doesn’t have a post-credits scene. This will likely disappoint audiences weaned on Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters that almost always feature additional material once the credits roll. And certainly, Romulus‘ conclusion could’ve supported a bonus scene. After all, the film ends with Rain and Andy in stasis, awaiting their next big screen adventure. That said, there are currently no concrete plans for a direct Romulus follow-up, so Álvarez presumably didn’t have any additional plot points to seed!

Alternatively, Álvarez could have used a post-credits scene to further cement Romulus‘ connection to 1986’s Aliens. Romulus is set 37 years before Aliens, according to the franchise’s in-universe timeline, which means it’s technically Romulus‘ sequel. But that lead-in isn’t something Álvarez ultimately elected to underscore more heavily, perhaps feeling that Romulus already includes enough callbacks to earlier Aliens movies. Indeed, Romulus boasts several prominent nods to prior Alien entries, including Ridley Scott’s original 1979 outing.

Do Any Alien Movies Have Post-Credits Scenes?

No, none of the other Alien movies have post-credits scenes, either. Not even the more recent prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, embraced this post-MCU trend. There is, however, a small reward for viewers who sit through Aliens‘ credits.

Once the credits end and the screen goes fully black, the distinctive sound effect of a facehugger scuttling around plays. It’s a fun inclusion by director James Cameron that signals one of the alien queen’s eggs survived Aliens‘ climax, foreshadowing 1992’s Alien 3.

Alien: Romulus is in cinemas now.

