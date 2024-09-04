Michael Keaton’s Ghost With the Most is finally back on the big screen with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – and fans won’t want to miss a second of his long-awaited comeback. So, read on to find out if Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a post-credits scene!

Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t have a post-credits scene. Once the screen cuts to black, that’s it for the pesky poltergeist’s second big screen outing. This is in keeping with the original Beetlejuice movie, which didn’t include any bonus material after the conclusion of the story proper. It also tracks with director Tim Burton’s concertedly old school approach to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Post-credits scenes were much rarer when Beetlejuice hit screens back in 1988, so tacking one onto the sequel wouldn’t gel with the vibe Burton is shooting for.

This isn’t the only way that Burton has aped the sensibilities of the first movie in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, either. The follow-up flick’s production design and visual effects sport a retro aesthetic, emulating the look and feel of Beetlejuice‘s practical sets and stop motion animation. Michael Keaton unpacked Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s throwback vibes in a February 2024 People interview.

“The one thing that [Burton] and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did [Beetlejuice] again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology,” Keaton said. “It had to feel handmade. What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.'”

Burton and Keaton were also adamant that Betelgeuse himself wouldn’t reflect 2020s attitudes. “Michael and I both love the fact that [Betelgeuse] was politically incorrect then, and he’s politically incorrect now [laughs],” Burton told Collider in August 2024. “I’m just laughing because somebody asked him the other day, ‘Michael, how does Betelgeuse’s character evolve?’ And we just started laughing because he doesn’t evolve – that’s the whole point!”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in cinemas – without a post-credits scene – on Sept. 6, 2024.

