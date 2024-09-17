Whether you’re a hardcore MOBA fan, a long-time enthusiast of hero-based shooters, or both, Deadlock might be the game you’ve been looking for. However, it can be hard to keep track of when games are set to release. So, does Deadlock have a release date?

Recommended Videos

When Will Deadlock Officially Release?

Image Credit: Valve

Can’t wait to get your hands on the game? Well, you may need to wait a little bit longer. As of now, the release date of Deadlock remains unknown. The developer, Valve, has not made any official announcement about the launch. In fact, Deadlock is still in early development build, according to the game’s official Steam page.

Rumors claim that the highly anticipated game will make its debut in 2025, but that has yet to be corroborated. However, there is some good news. Deadlock is in an early pre-test, and eager gamers can get access to it through an invite, either from Valve itself or from another pre-tester.

Related: Deadlock Tier List – All Heroes Ranked

What Is Deadlock?

Despite not having a release date, there’s still a lot to know about Deadlock. It’s a 6v6 hero shooter blended with MOBA elements and tactical movement mechanics. Players can choose from a diverse lineup of characters, each with distinct abilities and playstyles that can be upgraded as the match progresses. Essentially, it’s a MOBA with a third-person view.

Deadlock aims to strike the perfect balance between strategy and action to provide intense gameplay to its players. The core objective of the game is to annihilate the enemy characters and destroy their Patron to secure the win.

Despite being in the pretest phase, Deadlock is still ranked among the most popular games on Steam right now. That means Valve could have a hit on its hands, so there’s no need to worry about it disappearing from Steam and never coming back.

And that’s whether Deadlock has a release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy