Does Granblue Fantasy Relink Have Crossplay? Answered

While Granblue Fantasy Relink is completely playable and beatable solo, it’s just a lot more fun with friends and other players. However, if you’re on different platforms, you may be wondering if Granblue Fantasy Relink has crossplay. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There Crossplay in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Granblue Fantasy Relink does not have crossplay functionality.

If you’re playing on PlayStation, both PS4 and PS5 users will be able to engage in co-op missions together. However, PlayStation players will not be able to matchmake with PC players. So if you’re planning on picking up the game to enjoy it with a group of friends, make sure everyone’s on the same platform. If not, someone’s gonna get left out.

Of course, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility for developing studio Cygames to eventually add crossplay to the game. With Relink quickly surging to the top of Steam’s global top sellers list within a week of release, it seems likely that the studio will continue to develop new content for it. While it hasn’t been stated in the 2024 roadmap or any of the currently laid out plans, it’s possible that crossplay could eventually become a feature.

If that happens, we’ll update this article with the relevant info on crossplay functionality.

Until then, though, players will have to make do with multiplayer on their platform of choice. And hey, if you’re thinking you’d rather play alone anyway, there are plenty of characters with unique play styles for you to check out.

That’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Granblue Fantasy Relink for now. For more on the game, be sure to search up The Escapist, or check out our take on the best playable characters and how to get all their Terminus Weapons.