Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

House of the Dragon Season 2 has been a wild ride but after eight weeks it has finally reached its end. In the age of everything having a post-credits scene, here’s what you need to know to save your time when watching this incredible show.

Does House of the Dragon Season 2’s Finale Have a Post Credits Scene?

No, there is no post-credits scene after the finale of House of the Dragon Season 2 so you can switch your TV off and try to comprehend the conclusion that was revealed during the episode’s regular runtime.

It shouldn’t be too surprising that there is no post-credits scene after the finale given that the first season did not have one. However, we still understand this might be sad news for fans who are hoping for a tease of what comes next. Fortunately, if you land in that camp you can always read Fire & Blood to get the rundown on everything that happens in this story, despite some small changes.

The good news is that Season 3 of House of the Dragon has already been greenlit, so there will be more to come in this story, and production will probably start sooner than you’d think. The first season of House of the Dragon arrived in 2022, with the latest airing in 2024. That means you can expect to see the third season arrive sometime in 2026, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 To Follow.

Despite not having a post-credits scene, Season 2 of House of the Dragon had a definitive ending that should paint the picture of what will be happening next. Without getting into major spoilers, fans can expect to see the Greens strike back against Rhaenyra after her major victories at the end of Season 2.

If you want to relive all of the action again, House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max now.

