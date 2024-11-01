Forgot password
Makoto Date pointing a gun towards the camera in Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1
Does Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Published: Nov 1, 2024 10:00 am

Like a Dragon: Yakuza wraps up its first season with a cliffhanger teasing where Kazuma Kiryu’s story is headed next. So, does that mean Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1’s sixth and final episode also includes a post-credits scene, to lay even more groundwork for Season 2?

Does Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1, Episode 6 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Kazuma Kiryu in cropped key art for Prime Video's Yakuza: Like a Dragon

No, Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1, Episode 6, “Fate / Showdown,” doesn’t have a post-credits scene. Once its shocking closing moment drops – we won’t spoil it here for those of you yet to stream the finale – that’s it for Kiryu’s freshman live-action outing. And if that’s disappointing, it’s also not exactly surprising. After all, Episode 6’s last-minute bombshell isn’t the kind of reveal you can easily follow up with a stinger!

At the same time, Like a Dragon: Yakuza still gives audiences a reason to sit through the finale’s credits. Unlike earlier installments, Episode 6 pairs the cast’s names with stills of them culled from throughout the season. It’s a nice touch, especially where the actors who appear across both of the show’s timelines are concerned.

Is Like a Dragon: Yakuza Getting a Season 2?

Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video are yet to officially green light Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 2. That doesn’t mean a second batch of episodes definitely isn’t happening, though. Presumably, studio executives will wait until they have a clearer sense of how well Season 1 performed before making a call on the video game adaptation’s future. And given Season 1 dropped in two chunks, tallying up the viewership data may take longer than usual.

Assuming Amazon does decide to move forward with Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 2, series creators Sean Crouch and Yugo Nakamura will have plenty of source material to pull from. Season 1 limits itself almost exclusively to the plot of the original 2005 Yakuza game and its 2016 remake, Yakuza Kiwami (with some nods to 2015’s Yakuza 0 included, as well). So, that leaves seven core Yakuza titles to adapt, not to mention a bunch of spinoffs!

All six episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

Author
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.