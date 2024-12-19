Does Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Expectations for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are through the roof for longtime Sonic fans like myself. While each Sonic film has had post-credits scenes to tease the next installment of the series, are there any for Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Here’s what you need to know.

How Many Post-Credit Scenes Does Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Have?

Post-credits scenes have all but become the norm for most major franchises. While some of these post-credits scenes are missable bits of fluff that only serve as a laugh, the vast majority of post-credits scenes are meant to set up future movies and get fans speculating about the future. While Marvel tends to use both types of post-credits scenes in their films, the Sonic the Hedgehog films tend to use their post-credits scenes solely to tease future installments.

At the end of the first film, a mid-credits scene introduced Tails, setting up his appearance for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, while the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 revealed that not only did Jam Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik escape, but G.U.N learned of the existence of Project Shadow, ending with the dramatic reveal of Shadow the Hedgehog. So are there any post-credits scenes in Sonic the Hedgehog 3? And if so, how many are there?

Without going into specifics, yes, there is a post-credits scene. As a matter of fact, for the first time in the franchise’s history, there are two of them! One of them is a mid-credits scene that will appear after a minute or so of credits, and the other will be at the very end of the movie. And before you ask, these are important scenes that not only set up the next major installment of the series but potential spin-offs as well. They’re also incredibly exciting scenes that will make the wait for the newly confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 4 all the more unbearable. Obviously, you’ll want to make sure you stick around just to feel the energy that these scenes generate!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters.

