Streamer Dr Disrespect, talking into a microphone in front of an Elden Ring map screen.
Category:
Video Games

Dr Disrespect Goes on Indefinite Hiatus as Former Studio Cuts Him Loose

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 07:06 pm

Streamer Dr Disrespect is going on an indefinite hiatus as the studio he co-founded has severed all ties with him, amidst allegations of inappropriate Twitch messages.

Recommended Videos

Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, was banned from Twitch in 2020 for reasons that weren’t disclosed, at the time. However, a former Twitch employee recently made a tweet, widely believed to refer to Dr Disrespect, alleging that the streamer was banned for engaging in inappropriate communications with a minor using Twitch’s messaging. A couple of days later, The Verge reported that another former employee, who chose to remain anonymous, had echoed these allegations.

Now, Midnight Society, the studio Dr Disrespect co-founded, has publicly cut ties with him. “We became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect,” reads a statement posted on Twitter.

“We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act.” Midnight Society doesn’t state what their investigation found but concluded that the studio is “… terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately.”

Beahm, who currently streams on YouTube, has also announced on stream he’s stepping away from streaming, taking an indefinite hiatus (via Dexerto).

“I’m just feeling burnt out, you know, maybe it’s time to start something new, something different,” he explained, without directly addressing the allegations.

“I did have a sort of a planned vacation coming up and I think I might just extend that starting today, starting now… I don’t know how long. Maybe I extend that.”

After being banned, Beahm took legal action against Twitch, with both parties reaching a settlement. He recently referenced that settlement, tweeting that while he was “tied to legal obligations”, “I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid.”

Twitch has yet to comment on the allegations but for now and, it seems, the foreseeable future, Dr Disrespect is off the air thanks to this hiatus.

Post Tag:
Dr Disrespect
Midnight Society
Twitch
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter