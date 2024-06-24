Dr Disrespect Goes on Indefinite Hiatus as Former Studio Cuts Him Loose

Streamer Dr Disrespect is going on an indefinite hiatus as the studio he co-founded has severed all ties with him, amidst allegations of inappropriate Twitch messages.

Recommended Videos

Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, was banned from Twitch in 2020 for reasons that weren’t disclosed, at the time. However, a former Twitch employee recently made a tweet, widely believed to refer to Dr Disrespect, alleging that the streamer was banned for engaging in inappropriate communications with a minor using Twitch’s messaging. A couple of days later, The Verge reported that another former employee, who chose to remain anonymous, had echoed these allegations.

Now, Midnight Society, the studio Dr Disrespect co-founded, has publicly cut ties with him. “We became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect,” reads a statement posted on Twitter.

“We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act.” Midnight Society doesn’t state what their investigation found but concluded that the studio is “… terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately.”

Beahm, who currently streams on YouTube, has also announced on stream he’s stepping away from streaming, taking an indefinite hiatus (via Dexerto).

“I’m just feeling burnt out, you know, maybe it’s time to start something new, something different,” he explained, without directly addressing the allegations.

"I'm just feeling burnt out."



Dr Disrespect says he will be taking an indefinite break from streaming pic.twitter.com/ckieSaiXzW — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 24, 2024

“I did have a sort of a planned vacation coming up and I think I might just extend that starting today, starting now… I don’t know how long. Maybe I extend that.”

After being banned, Beahm took legal action against Twitch, with both parties reaching a settlement. He recently referenced that settlement, tweeting that while he was “tied to legal obligations”, “I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid.”

Twitch has yet to comment on the allegations but for now and, it seems, the foreseeable future, Dr Disrespect is off the air thanks to this hiatus.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy