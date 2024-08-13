Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Adds Iconic Android Saga Characters in New Trailer 

As Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero nears its October release date, it continues to add iconic characters to its roster. This time around, though, figures from arguably the best arc in the series, the Android Saga, are joining the fray.

Recommended Videos

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated trailer reveals several new characters, as well as variants of iconic figures already in the game. Check out the new look at Sparking Zero below:

The first major reveal is Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan, who, funnily enough, just found himself in the Fortnite Item Shop. He’s followed by Mecha Frieza and King Cold, as well as all of the Androids the Z-Fighters find themselves up against during the Android Saga. It all leads to Cell (and his various forms), who is facing off against Teen Gohan during the Cell Games.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Of course, the new trailer ends with the iconic father-son Kamehameha, proving that Sparking Zero isn’t cutting any corners when it comes to adapting the most iconic moments in the Dragon Ball series. And speaking of iconic moments, the Android Saga is full of them, including Goku’s sacrifice, Vegeta’s first time going Super Saiyan, and much more. However, despite all of that, the game’s next trailer might be even bigger than this one.

The Buu Saga is up next if Sparking Zero continues to follow the path it’s on now. That means major characters like Kid Buu, Supreme Kai, Uub, and Saiyaman could find themselves joining the game’s roster. There’s also Goku’s Spirit Bomb to look forward to, which gives Gohan’s triumph over Cell a run for its money when it comes to the best moment in Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero releases on Oct. 11, 2024, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy