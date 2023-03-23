FromSoftware is keeping the Elden Ring love coming with an update that adds ray tracing support for players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The update is out now and also packs in a healthy dose of bug fixes and improvements for players who are still exploring the Lands Between now one full year post-launch. The bug fixes are fairly non-specific, as they mostly serve to ensure a smoother experience for players engaging in both single-player and multiplayer content. The same goes for the various adjustments, which touch up some abilities and moves like Lifesteal Fist, Surge of Faith, Flame Spit, and Tongues of Fire. You can see the full Elden Ring patch notes, as well as PC tech recommendations, on Bandai Namco’s website.

The Elden Ring ray tracing update is a nice surprise, but we’ve known for a few weeks now that FromSoftware is far from finished giving players more challenging content to feast on. In February, the studio announced Shadow of the Erdtree, a full-fledged piece of DLC for the Game of the Year-winning title that will launch sometime soon. Details on the add-on content are still hazy, but it seems it will feature Miquella in some form. In the meantime, the studio also released the PvP-focused Colosseum update late last year to keep players tied over.

FromSoftware’s ray tracing update will surely be followed by more news over the coming months, so stay tuned to find out all of the latest Elden Ring news.