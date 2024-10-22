Every Confirmed ‘Like A Dragon: Yakuza’ Character on Official Cast List

The video game adaptation, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The video game was previously made into a movie back in 2007, but this upcoming series follows new characters. So, let’s see who will be a part of this new live-action adaptation, shall we?

Recommended Videos

Cast List for Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu

Kento Kaku as Akira Nishikiyama (AKA Nishiki)

Munetaka Aoki as Goro Majima

Toshiaki Karasawa as Shintaro Kazama

Yuumi Kawai as Yumi Sawamura

Saki Takaoka as Reina

Kōichi Satō as Daigo Sasaki

Misato Morita as Aiko

Masaya Katō as Dojima

Hinano Nakayama as Miho

Ryûdô Uzaki as Goda

Subaru Shibutani as Detective Date

Tomoya Maeno as The Florist of Sai

When Will Like a Dragon: Yakuza Be Released?

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is set to release its six-part series in two installments. The first three episodes will be available on Friday, October 25, and the last three will be available on Friday, November 1. Fans can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Trailer

Check out Amazon Prime Video’s official synopsis below:

“This Japanese action drama plunges into the dark underworld of the yakuza, exploring the universal theme of family not only through bloodline but also through ties between yakuza bosses and their underlings, orphans and their caretakers, as well as mentors and students. These relationships are marked by deep affection at times, and by intense conflict at others, all intricately intertwined. Set in the fictional town of Kamurocho, the story unfolds across two intersecting timelines—1995 and 2005.”

The synopsis also goes on to explain that Kiryu and his friends, Nishiki, Yumi, and Miho plan a heist at a local arcade to escape their restrictive lives in 1995, but it fails when they discover that the arcade is under control by the Dojima Family, a powerful yakuza organization that rules Kamurocho.

“Meanwhile, in 2005, Kiryu is set to be released from prison. He learns from Detective Date that his friends are in danger and decides to return to Kamurocho to protect them. However, their friendship has deteriorated, as tensions between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance are at a boiling point,” the synopsis concludes.

Amazon Prime Video has stated in the past that Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1 is going to explore additional characters that the video game has not previously dived into, so fans can expect to see a new storyline, different from the video game!

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for October 25 and catch the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy