Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Kazuma Kiryu of 1995 and 2005 in key art for Prime Video's Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Category:
Movies & TV

Every Confirmed ‘Like A Dragon: Yakuza’ Character on Official Cast List

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Oct 22, 2024 07:29 am

The video game adaptation, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The video game was previously made into a movie back in 2007, but this upcoming series follows new characters. So, let’s see who will be a part of this new live-action adaptation, shall we?

Recommended Videos

Cast List for Like a Dragon: Yakuza

  • Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu
  • Kento Kaku as Akira Nishikiyama (AKA Nishiki)
  • Munetaka Aoki as Goro Majima
  • Toshiaki Karasawa as Shintaro Kazama
  • Yuumi Kawai as Yumi Sawamura
  • Saki Takaoka as Reina
  • Kōichi Satō as Daigo Sasaki
  • Misato Morita as Aiko
  • Masaya Katō as Dojima
  • Hinano Nakayama as Miho
  • Ryûdô Uzaki as Goda
  • Subaru Shibutani as Detective Date
  • Tomoya Maeno as The Florist of Sai

When Will Like a Dragon: Yakuza Be Released?

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is set to release its six-part series in two installments. The first three episodes will be available on Friday, October 25, and the last three will be available on Friday, November 1. Fans can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Trailer

Check out Amazon Prime Video’s official synopsis below:

“This Japanese action drama plunges into the dark underworld of the yakuza, exploring the universal theme of family not only through bloodline but also through ties between yakuza bosses and their underlings, orphans and their caretakers, as well as mentors and students. These relationships are marked by deep affection at times, and by intense conflict at others, all intricately intertwined. Set in the fictional town of Kamurocho, the story unfolds across two intersecting timelines—1995 and 2005.”

The synopsis also goes on to explain that Kiryu and his friends, Nishiki, Yumi, and Miho plan a heist at a local arcade to escape their restrictive lives in 1995, but it fails when they discover that the arcade is under control by the Dojima Family, a powerful yakuza organization that rules Kamurocho.

“Meanwhile, in 2005, Kiryu is set to be released from prison. He learns from Detective Date that his friends are in danger and decides to return to Kamurocho to protect them. However, their friendship has deteriorated, as tensions between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance are at a boiling point,” the synopsis concludes.

Amazon Prime Video has stated in the past that Like a Dragon: Yakuza Season 1 is going to explore additional characters that the video game has not previously dived into, so fans can expect to see a new storyline, different from the video game!

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for October 25 and catch the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video!

Post Tag:
Like A Dragon: Yakuza
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She has previously covered entertainment and news for Parade, The U.S. Sun, Young Hollywood, and AwesomenessTV. She is your go-to person for any celebrity news updates and is always ready to give you a deep dive into anything relating to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or Harry Styles. When she’s not digging into the latest celebrity news, you can find Nicole playing her guitar and writing music.