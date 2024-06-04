Live-Action Like a Dragon Series Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video is striking while the iron is hot and venturing into the world of video game adaptations again. Via Variety, a live-action Like a Dragon series, titled Like a Dragon: Yakuza, is coming to Prime Video later this year.

The series will release in two batches of three episodes, with the first hitting the platform on Oct. 25 while the other arrives on Nov. 1. That’s a much shorter break than other streaming platforms, such as Netflix, which choose to leave their viewers in suspense for months on end.

Taking place between two time periods, 1995 and 2005, Like a Dragon: Yakuza will follow “a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity.” Takeuchi Ryoma will play the lead character, Kiryu Kazuma. Take Masaharu and Takimoto Kengo are set to direct the series with a script and screenplay from Sean Crouch and Nakamura Yugo. The Japanese screenplay was written by Yoshida Yasuhiro and Yamada Kana.

“Since the day I first put pen to paper on the original Yakuza script, I’ve never once thought about revisiting any of my work on the series,” Yokoyama Masayoshi, head of developer RGG Studio and executive producer of the series, said. “It’s because I understand all too well the challenges and hardships that come with remaking a finished title. However, if I were ever sent to the past through some kind of cosmic joke, this is the experience I’d want to create. If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I’d want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all. While the games let you experience their world through the subjective lens, this adaptation will be the ultimately objective way to enjoy the show. I have no doubt that fans of the series will be drawn to how it brings the games to life and adds new surprises. Newcomers, I’m sure will find themselves invested simply in the gritty realism of the show.”

The release of the Prime Video series comes on the heels of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth‘s successful release in January. The ninth entry in the mainline series was met with universal acclaim and sold over one million copies in its first week.

