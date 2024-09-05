The following contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 2, “Gates of Heaven.”

Recommended Videos

After uncovering the murder of Sazz Pataki in Episode 1, Only Murders in the Building‘s intrepid podcast hosts Charles, Oliver, and Mabel encountered a fresh batch of suspects in the show’s second episode. As it turns out, the West Tower of the Arconia is crawling with peculiar characters portrayed by equally distinctive guest stars. Here are all the new guests who made an appearance in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 2, “Gates of Heaven.”

Every Guest Star in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 2

Jane Lynch as the Ghost of Sazz Pataki

The murder of Charles-Haden Savage stunt double and long-time friend Sazz Pataki serves as the central mystery of Only Murders in the Building’s fourth season, with Jane Lynch reprising the role from beyond the grave in “Gates of Heaven.” In the most recent episode, Lynch stars as both a younger version of Sazz appearing in a documentary about her adventurous career and as a ghostly visage of guilt haunting Steve Martin’s Charles. Though Lynch’s character will continue to loom large over the season, Charles appears to have let his conjuration of her go by the end of Episode 2.

Richard Kind as Vince Fish (aka Stink-Eye Joe)

Vince Fish may not have a stink eye, but he does have pink eye. Iconic character actor Richard Kind steps into the role of Only Murders in the Building‘s Vince, one of the Arconia’s many eccentric West Tower residents, also known as the Westies. In “Gates of Heaven,” Vince goes into excruciating detail about the highly contagious form of conjunctivitis that had Charles falsely believing his across-the-way neighbor was fixing him with a menacing stare.

Kumail Nanjiani as Rudy Thurber (aka Christmas-All-The-Time Guy)

Though bathtub ham and a game of Oh Hell! hold Oliver and Mabel up from interrogating all of the West Tower’s suspects, Charles dubs Kumail Nanjiani’s Rudy Thurber Christmas-All-The-Time Guy thanks to his egregiously evergreen holiday decor. While investigating the mysterious Dudenoff apartment, Martin Short’s Oliver stumbles upon a suspiciously out-of-place strand of tinsel suggesting that Nanjiani’s character will soon garner further examination from the Arconia’s podcasting trio.

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Desmin Borges, and Lilian Rebelo as The Sauce Family

Inez, Alfonso, and Ana are almost certainly cooking up sauce, but Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are trying to uncover whether they’re also cooking up a murderous plot. In the Heights‘ Daphne Rubin-Vega plays the Sauce Family’s matriarch, who has harbored a lifelong celebrity crush on Charles much to the chagrin of her husband and daughter.

Amy Ryan Returning as Jan Bellows

Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 2 delivered a surprise cameo thanks to the joint power of parkour and psychosexual manipulation. Amy Ryan’s Season 1 murderer Jan Bellows snuck out of prison and through the Arconia’s secret passageways out of mounting fear over the safety of her girlfriend Sazz Pataki. Though the cold-blooded killer spared Charles’ life, her house call served as unwelcomed news to the episode’s final guest star.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Returning as Detective Donna “Dee” Williams

Each season of Only Murders in the Building sees Detective Donna Williams get unwillingly sucked into Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s hijinks and Season 4 is no exception. Fresh off her Academy Award win for The Holdovers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph returns to the Arconia in “Gates of Heaven” to inform Charles about Jan Bellows’ prison escape. Unfortunately for Dee, Charles is already well aware and has an even worse helping of news about the fate of Sazz Pataki.

And that’s every guest star in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 2.

Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy