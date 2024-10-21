Every Season of Too Hot to Handle, Ranked Worst to Best

Too Hot to Handle has become a reality TV sensation, with its unique concept of forcing singles to resist temptation in exchange for a prize. But with six seasons under its belt, which one reigns supreme? Here’s a ranking of every Too Hot to Handle season, from worst to best.

Every Season of Too Hot to Handle, Ranked

6. Season 4 (2022)

Credit: Netflix

By the time Too Hot to Handle reached Season 4, the formula was showing its age. The contestants clearly knew what they were getting into, making the initial shock of the “no touching” rule feel a bit forced.

While the cast was attractive and there was still plenty of flirting and drama, it lacked the raw excitement and emotional breakthroughs that made earlier seasons stand out. Season 4 also leaned too hard into the rule-breaking without delivering any memorable growth arcs, leaving it a bit flat compared to the others.

Kayla and Seb’s rollercoaster relationship gave us some entertaining drama, but even that couldn’t save the predictability of the season.

5. Season 3 (2022)

Credit: Netflix

Season 3 brought pure chaos. The contestants were rule-breaking machines, losing money left and right, which made for an entertaining but somewhat frustrating watch. While it was fun to watch them blow through the prize money, the focus on rule-breaking overshadowed any emotional depth.

The cast was a lot of fun, but by the end, you were left more impressed by how much money they lost than how much they grew. Season 3 was wild, chaotic, and entertaining but lacked the balance of romance, growth, and drama that makes a Too Hot to Handle season truly great.

Nathan and Holly’s relentless passion cost the group massive amounts of cash, culminating in an unforgettable (and literal) bed-breaking moment.

4. Season 6 (2024)

Credits: Netflix

Season 6 was a solid return to form. While the contestants were clearly aware of the show’s format, there were still enough twists and emotional moments to keep things interesting.

The cast had some strong personalities, leading to plenty of tension and romance, but it still fell into some predictable traps. The emotional growth felt more genuine than in Season 4, but the season lacked the fresh shock factor that the earlier installments brought.

One of the more shocking moments came when a sneaky late-night tryst resulted in a major money loss that left the rest of the cast in disbelief. Two contestants, Chris Aalli and Sabrina Zima, also caused a bit of a stir in the sixth season. They both showed a lot of chemistry, and numerous fans still wonder whether Chris and Sabrina are together.

3. Season 2 (2021)

After the surprise success of Season 1, Too Hot to Handle needed to keep the momentum going, and Season 2 delivered. The cast was fiery and the introduction of new twists – like the “double-or-nothing” option – kept both the contestants and viewers on their toes.

Relationships developed more naturally than in some of the later seasons, and there was a good balance of romance, drama, and personal growth. The cast was emotionally invested, leading to some solid connections, but it didn’t quite capture the raw, groundbreaking feel of the original season.

Cam’s internal battle between temptation and commitment to Emily was one of the more compelling arcs, and watching him almost lose everything was edge-of-your-seat reality TV.

2. Season 5 (2023)

Season 5 brought the drama and emotional growth that fans had been craving. While the show’s concept was no longer a surprise, the cast brought fresh energy, and the season featured some of the most satisfying character arcs in the series.

The emotional breakthroughs felt genuine, and there was a clear focus on balancing personal growth with the typical Too Hot to Handle antics. The romance between Isaac and Courtney gave the season a strong emotional core, and the twists and turns kept viewers invested.

Isaac, who started as one of the season’s biggest rule-breakers, turned things around and formed a genuine connection with Courtney, surprising both the viewers and his fellow contestants.

1. Season 1 (2020)

No surprise here – Season 1 remains the best. The cast had no idea what they were getting into, and the shock and frustration of the “no touching” rule was both hilarious and captivating. The relationships, especially between Francesca and Harry and Sharron and Rhonda, felt authentic and the drama was just right.

The original formula was fresh and watching the contestants struggle with temptation made for must-watch TV. This season also perfectly balanced steamy moments with genuine emotional growth, making it the gold standard for all reality TV shows that followed.

Francesca and Harry’s now-iconic kiss, which cost the group $3,000, set the tone for the entire series and remains one of the show’s most memorable moments.

And that’s every season of Too Hot to Handle, ranked from worst to best.

Too Hot to Handle is streaming now on Netflix.

