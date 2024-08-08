Too Hot To Handle: Are Chris and Sabrina Still Together? Answered

Too Hot To Handle Season 6 saw a lot of drama, sexual tension and romance, not necessarily in that order. One pair who ended up at causing a stir was Chris Aalli and Sabrina Zima. But did anything come of it? Are Chris and Sabrina from Too Hot to Handle still together?

Here’s What Happened to Chris and Sabrina from Too Hot To Handle

Chris and Sabrina from Too Hot to Handle are not together. Chris, who was in the show from the beginning, and Sabrina, who arrived in the seventh episode, absolutely had chemistry. They didn’t win the show, though Sabrina did end up as a finalist, but we saw them kissing as the show closed. And mood, as with most of the couples, was that they were going to try to make it work. So what happened next?

Unfortunately for fans of Chris and Sabrina, nothing much happened. As confirmed by People, the pair did not enter into an exclusive relationship and are, presumably, both out there living their lives, whether that’s dating other people or just having a series of one night flings.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope. Chris said that he has “added a picture of Sabrina to his vision board,” and to “Watch this space”. That suggests he’s got Sabrina in mind but on reserve? That’s maybe not the compliment he thinks it is.

Sabrina, on the other hand, hasn’t commented on her relationship with Chris, though she did post a TikTok where she lip-synched, “Ever feel like feeling sad about a boy, remember that’s what he would have wanted, so don’t do it.” Make of that what you will.

So, the answer to are Chris and Sabrina from Too Hot to Handle still together is no, they’re not.

