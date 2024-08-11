Who Is Still Together From Too Hot To Handle Season 5? Answered

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 has just finished airing on Netflix, but what happened to the couples from the last season? Did they find love or did they part ways the moment the cameras stopped rolling? Just who is still together from Too Hot to Handle Season 5? Here’s the answer.

Here’s Who’s Still Together From Too Hot to Handle Season 5

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 concluded with three couples together, and they’ve all since separated. Not a single pair has stayed together, though some lasted a little longer than others. Here’s how each couple fared.

Elys and Alex

Elys Hutchinson and Alex Snell were the winning Too Hot to Handle Season 6 “couple” — Elys was the actual winner, and Alex was a finalist. As the credits rolled, they seemed happy enough, and they were … at least for six months. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Elys said that they had different career paths and motivations. Alex confirmed this, saying, “We had a phone call that went on for so long, we just weren’t really compatible.”

Yes, they broke up over the phone. As Elys puts it, “We’ve never had that in-person closure ever.” That could be why things got a little unpleasant shortly after. Alex ended up meeting someone, and Elys shared photographs of herself and Alex together on her Instagram after the fact.

The photos have since been deleted, but some people took it as her sniping at Alex. She implies it was a response to him sharing pictures of himself with his new girlfriend, though it apparently wasn’t public knowledge that she was his girlfriend, as the show had not yet aired.

Elys said she did have fun during the first few months of that post-show relationship: “It was very fun and very passionate. It’s like having a whole new relationship outside of the show because you’re left alone.” But, she added, “I guess you see someone’s true colors when you come outside of such a honeymoon setting.” Ouch.

Christine and Louis

The fallout of Christine Obanor & Louis Russell’s breakup was less dramatic. After coupling up on the show (despite Louis’s dalliance with Hannah), they stayed together for over a year. But they broke up shortly after the finale aired (the show is filmed well in advance of its airing).

Speaking on The Wayne Ayres Podcast, Christine said that distance and age were a factor (she is four years older than Louis), but ultimately the chemistry they had on the show just wasn’t there in real life.

As for Louis, he largely echoed those sentiments (via Distractify): “We have good banter, but we just didn’t click. I had to tell her, like, I just don’t think we’re gonna be able to go further,” he said. A year might sound like a long time to be together if you don’t click, but due to the distance (Christine is from the USA, and Louis from Britain), a lot of their relationship was long distance.

Hannah and Isaac

Hannah Brooke & Isaac Francis were eliminated in Too Hot to Handle Season 5 Episode 8, but surely, their passion could carry them further? Unfortunately not. Once outside the villa, the relationship for this pair of rule-breakers fizzled out. They were thrown out by Lana for not taking things seriously, and it seems they weren’t serious about each other either.

Isaac confirmed on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle reunion video that, shortly after the show ended, he was in a relationship with someone other than Hannah for six months. He then said he was single (at the time of the reunion video), and if he is seeing someone now, going by his Instagram, he’s keeping it private. Hannah, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with New York Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson (via BET).

So the answer to who is still together from Too Hot to Handle Season 5 is none. None of the three couples are together — they’ve all separated.

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix.

