Ex-Survivor Contestant John Raymond Speaks Out Against Felony Charges

John Raymond is perhaps best known for briefly being a contestant on Survivor: Thailand in 2002. While Raymond has not made any appearances on reality TV since, he has still made his way back into the headlines. Unfortunately, his return to the public eye comes with serious criminal allegations.

After being the first contestant eliminated on Survivor: Thailand, Raymond went on to become a pastor at New Horizon Church. He also founded Lakeside Christian Academy in Louisiana. While these sound like noteworthy endeavors, they led to Raymond facing three felony charges and a second-degree child cruelty charge, according to Nola News.

The charges against Raymond stem from him allegedly disciplining children by covering their mouths with tape. According to Christina Fisher, an Assistant District Attorney, this action was not condoned by the school principal or the children’s parents. Additionally, the assistant D.A. states that the act was an unacceptable form of discipline and led to one child fainting.

The former Survivor star, meanwhile, has insisted that he’s innocent of any wrongdoing. “I’ve never treated a child cruel [sic] in my life,” he said. “I’m innocent of the charges against me, I love all of our students. We believe that the law will prevail, and we’ll be completely exonerated.” Raymond also expressed concern over cancel culture and claimed he was being targeted for adhering to his religious beliefs.

Raymond’s attorney, Joseph Long, echoed his client’s sentiments, stating that he didn’t hurt any children and was only following Biblical principles. Long further asserted that the charges against his client were an example of “government overreach” and suggested that the country was “in the middle of a culture war.”

Despite Raymond and his attorney’s arguments, the former Survivor contestant was found guilty on September 23, 2024, after a six-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for October 23rd.

