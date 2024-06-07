Fatal Fury Joining Street Fighter 6 in Season 2

Wondering which characters are coming to Season 2 of Street Fighter 6? Summer Game Fest has you covered, as it was revealed that characters from Fatal Fury will join the Street Fighter universe.

Check out the reveal below:

Terry and Mai! My heart is full of happiness.

Here’s the full rundown of characters and their release windows:

M. Bison – Summer 2024

Terry – Autumn 2024

Mai – Winter 2025

Elena – Spring 2025

Released in 2023, Street Fighter 6 is the latest installment in the long-running Capcom fighting franchise. Overall, the game received extremely positive reviews from critics and has so far proven a financial success. Fatal Fury, meanwhile, is a fighting game series that began in 1991. While it’s been a long time since a new Fatal Fury game released, a new installment, subtitled City of Wolves, is slated 2025.

