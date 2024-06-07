An image of Terry from Fatal Fury in Street Fighter 6.
Fatal Fury Joining Street Fighter 6 in Season 2

Arthur Damian
Published: Jun 7, 2024 06:01 pm

Wondering which characters are coming to Season 2 of Street Fighter 6? Summer Game Fest has you covered, as it was revealed that characters from Fatal Fury will join the Street Fighter universe.

Check out the reveal below:

Terry and Mai! My heart is full of happiness.

Here’s the full rundown of characters and their release windows:

M. Bison – Summer 2024

Terry – Autumn 2024

Mai – Winter 2025

Elena – Spring 2025

Released in 2023, Street Fighter 6 is the latest installment in the long-running Capcom fighting franchise. Overall, the game received extremely positive reviews from critics and has so far proven a financial success. Fatal Fury, meanwhile, is a fighting game series that began in 1991. While it’s been a long time since a new Fatal Fury game released, a new installment, subtitled City of Wolves, is slated 2025.

Updating… This article is in the process of being updated.

Fatal Fury
Street Fighter 6
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.