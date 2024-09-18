Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
ff7 rebirth aerith
Image via Square Enix
Category:
News
Video Games

FF7 Rebirth PS5 Pro vs PS5 Comparison Will Have You Wondering ‘Wow! What’s Aerith’s Skin Routine?’

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 11:32 am

Gamers are still in shock over the $700 price point of the PS5 Pro. Perhaps they will be comforted by the recent FF7 Rebirth PS5 Pro vs PS5 comparison at Digital Foundry.

Recommended Videos

Take a look at DF’s breakdown below:

Even with the thumbnail, you can notice a sharper, less blurry shot of Aerith’s face. Look at those pores!

DF can get a little technical in its videos, but we’ll give you the general gist of things. While the base PS5 game looked quite good running at 30 FPS in its Graphics Mode, its image quality suffered when running at 60 FPS in its Performance Mode. That soft and imprecise image is rectified by the title performing on a PS5 Pro, with sharper visuals now coexisting with the buttery smooth higher framerate.

Related: FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained

All that being said, the PS5 Pro version of FF7 Rebirth still has some slight issues. Some don’t have to do with the machine, as problems with the lighting and pop-in textures have to do with the game itself. Others, like the PS5 Pro’s PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) and its use of AI-driven upscaling, cause obstacles such as shimmering and strange particle effects. Sacrifices to reach that 4K image quality.

So, what does this mean to you, the consumer? It depends on your disposable income. Is forking over $700 ($800 if you want a stand and disc drive) for a PS5 Pro worth it to play a game like FF7 Rebirth in a less muddy fashion? While I can see the difference between the two versions in DF’s analysis, this kind of thing doesn’t bother me on a personal level. I always stick to Performance Mode with my games, as having smoother gameplay means way more to me than the crispiest image. Not needing to have a tradeoff with a PS5 Pro is a welcome addition, but not enough to spend almost $1K. For now, I am content with seeing these better images focusing on Red XIII’s fur, Barret’s teeth, and Tifa’s ear.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
PS5 Pro
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
twitter Link to www.thatvideogameblog.com