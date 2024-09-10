PS5 Pro Gets Release Date & Absurdly High Price

While the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has been on the market for just shy of four years, a console refresh was bound to happen sooner than later. The PS5 Pro has officially been announced, and it’s coming in at an eye-watering price.

The journey continues with PlayStation 5 Pro.



⚬ Larger GPU

⚬ Advanced ray tracing

⚬ AI-Driven upscaling

⚬ PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution



Officially revealed on September 10, we learned that the PS5 Pro is releasing for a whopping $699.99 and includes a Larger GPU, better Ray Tracing, and AI-driven upscaling, among many other features. Also, in typical Sony fashion, the additional vertical stand will be a stand-alone purchase at an unknown price.

It also appears that the Disc Drive is nowhere to be found on the PS5 Pro, and the Slim drive will work with it, according to the official Sony blog post regarding the new console. It seems that this will be an additional purchase as well.

As we’re still seeing the majority of titles released across generations, it feels almost like the full potential of the base PlayStation 5 hasn’t been realized yet. I mean, many consumers don’t see the reason to upgrade from the PlayStation 4 Pro when games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are still releasing, so is coming along with a $700 machine that also requires additional purchases before you can play your currently available library really that great of a deal?

Maybe I’m just being cynical, or maybe it’s not the best business decision not to include a piece of hardware with your newest and greatest console. Either way, I’ll likely find myself paying upwards of a thousand dollars once the scalpers get their hands on every PS5 Pro on the market so I can test this out and see if the hype is truly real this time around.

