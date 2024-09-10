Astro Bot is all the rage right now. The adorable game modernizes a classic genre and includes touching tributes to PlayStation’s legacy. For gamers looking for more games like this amazing platformer, here are the best games like Astro Bot on PlayStation 5.

Best Games Like Astro Bot on PlayStation 5

Astro’s Playroom

The most similar game to Astro Bot on PlayStation 5, if you’re yet to play it, is its direct predecessor. Astro’s Playroom is a free title, originally released as a pack-in game at PS5 launch. This game is a short but sweet adventure and plays very similar to Astro Bot, albeit on a smaller scale.

Astro’s Playroom gives players a tour of the (at the time) all-new PlayStation 5 and its immersive DualSense controller. There are several levels to explore, with lots of coins and collectibles to gather. Like Astro Bot, Astro’s Playroom is also full of tons of Easter eggs and references to every generation of PlayStation consoles, accessories, games, and characters.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot is one of the most iconic mascot platformers of all time. Naughty Dog’s iconic franchise defined the original PlayStation, as this lovable character smashes through 3D levels. Since these games came out in the ’90s, there’s a whole generation of gamers who have never played the iconic Crash Trilogy.

Thankfully, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is an excellent collection that brings these classic games to (somewhat) modern hardware. The first three games are all beautifully remastered here. The collection launched on PS4 in the summer of 2017 but is also available on PS5 through backward compatibility.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

For players looking for even more Crash – and perhaps a more modern 3D platformer – there’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. This title is a proper sequel to the original trilogy, with the new entry in the series being inspired by the classic games.

Crash 4 released back in 2020 and does have a native PlayStation 5 version for fans who are looking to get the most performance out of their games. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time got great reviews at launch, with an impressive 85/100 on Metacritic, and has aged very well.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a bit of a departure from classic 3D platformers, as it features a battle royale-style competitive multiplayer. However, the basic fundamentals are there. Fall Guys features adorable Bean characters, with lots of customization available, including collaborations with other IPs.

In Fall Guys, players control stumbling characters as they complete obstacle courses in a live match against other players. Fans of 3D platformers will enjoy the simple but challenging obstacles to run, jump, and dive around, with a casual-competitive hook to keep them coming back to get more crowns.

Knack & Knack 2

Knack and Knack 2 are a bit of a meme among gamers, perhaps being remembered more fondly for the videogamedunkey videos rather than its gameplay or story. However, there is still much to enjoy about the Knack duology.

Knack and its sequel are cute 3D platformers that used the PlayStation 4’s hardware to create more complex levels and use more effects than classic games in the genre while still keeping the core of what keeps them fun intact. Knack is also an adorable little character who can absorb solids around him to reach a massive size. This gimmick is at the core of Knack and Knack 2.

While this franchise certainly didn’t make the splash PlayStation and Mark Cerny were hoping for, Knack and Knack 2 are still fun to play via backward compatibility on PS5, especially when you bring in a partner for local co-op. For PlayStation historians and Astro Bot fans, it’s also fascinating to play since these were among the last games made by Japan Studio, a remnant of which went on to make Astro Bot as Team Asobi.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best games on PlayStation 5 full stop. Crafted by Insomniac Games, who are now more famous for their Marvel’s Spider-Man series, this game does some truly creative things to reinvent the formula of their iconic 3D platformer series.

The game brings back the iconic duo from the PS2 era and improves on more than just the graphics of the series. Of course, Rift Apart is gorgeous when combining the series’ art style with the graphical fidelity possible with the PlayStation 5. However, Insomniac also used the SSD to great effect in this game. The titular rifts are all over the game, allowing players to seamlessly travel between multiverses and different planets.

it’s truly incredible to experience with the controller in your hand, made even better with the DualSense’s immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The Ratchet & Clank franchise has much more of a combat focus than most platformers, with iconic and absurd weapons to use. Rift Apart features new and returning weapons, which feel more distinct than ever due to the DualSense. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a must-play for fans of 3D platformers like Astro Bot and serves as a great entry point to the series with several new characters and a fresh multiverse.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The final entry on this list is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. This family-friendly 3D platformer launched with the PlayStation 5 back in November of 2020 and is a bit of an underrated gem. The game features the iconic characters and aesthetic from the Little Big Planet series but forgoes the player-creation elements of those games for a classic platformer.

That being said, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is far from simple or straightforward. While the game is accessible to anyone with its simple controls and family-friendly gameplay, it has some truly unique moments. It focuses on music and rhythm, with several levels featuring brilliant sequences synched to licensed hits like “Uptown Funk” and “Let’s Dance.” Sackboy: A Big Adventure also features lots of replayability, with tons of collectibles to find and adorable costumes. In addition, it also supports up to four players in local or online co-op, making it a great title to play with friends and family.

And those are the best games like Astro Bot that are available on PlayStation 5.

Astro Bot is available now on PS5.

