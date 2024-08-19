Final Fantasy XVI Reveals PC Port Release Date

Final Fantasy XVI has been a PlayStation 5 exclusive since its launch last year. However, it has been confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI will get a PC port later this year.

Recommended Videos

The official X account of Epic Games dropped the announcement, which includes the release date of September 17th:

Final Fantasy XVI is coming to the Epic Games Store!



Discover an epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them on September 17th #FF16 pic.twitter.com/P8Fw94M8w9 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 19, 2024

An official trailer also appeared on YouTube:

In addition to the Epic Games Store, Final Fantasy XVI will also launch on Steam. It will retail for $49.99. There is even a demo players can experience right now and a pre-purchase webpage.

Related: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth May Just Have the Best Sidequest Ever

One wonders why this reveal was not saved for Gamescom, which has its Gamescom Opening Night Live airing tomorrow. However, Square Enix may still have a surprise up its sleeves, as it is rumored Final Fantasy XVI will be coming to Xbox, too. The company looks to be trying a new strategy, moving away from console exclusivity. It has lost a lot of money since Final Fantasy XVI launched on the PS5. Square even abandoned multiple HD projects due to this, crushing my dreams of a Xenogears re-release.

This PC announcement for Final Fantasy XVI could open the floodgates for former PlayStation exclusives to end up elsewhere. The big ones on most gamers’ minds are, of course, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Remake already made its way to PC, so Rebirth will likely happen at some point. But will Xbox get these critically acclaimed RPGs? Square likely has contracts with Sony that it cannot break, so it may be a while before they are ported to Microsoft’s machine. Maybe a set of all three games in the trilogy, the last of which does not have a title or release date, will come to Xbox by 2030.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy