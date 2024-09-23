Image Credit: Bethesda
First Thunderbolts* Trailer Features Another Bucky Barnes Heel Turn

Jackson Hayes
Published: Sep 23, 2024 09:28 am

It’s a genre in and of itself at this point – bad guys coming together to face an even bigger threat. Thunderbolts* will give Marvel Studios its own team of antiheroes, and its first trailer is finally here to explain why everyone should root for them.

Bringing together characters from various corners of the MCU, Thunderbolts* will force them all to work together if they want to make it out of the movie alive. It’s unclear what group is after them, but the trailer makes it obvious that someone wants them dead. Check it out below:

Based on that few minutes of footage, it appears that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is the smartest person in the room. She deduces that it’s not a coincidence all these reformed bad guys ended up in the same place at the same time. It all has something to do with Lewis Pullman’s Bob, but it’s likely Marvel will keep his identity close to the vest until the movie comes out or at least until it’s time for the second trailer and the powers that be want to make sure butts end up in seats.

However, the big takeaway from the first look at Thunderbolts* is Bucky Barnes’ place in it. Of course, Bucky is the most heroic of the group, having fought alongside The Avengers. So, it appears that he will oppose the Thunderbolts – at least until he realizes he’s on the wrong side of the fight. In any case, it’ll be interesting to see Sebastian Stan’s character in a different place in his life but still with a few tricks up his sleeve.

Find out who betrays who and what the deal with the asterisk is when Thunderbolts* releases on May 2, 2025.

