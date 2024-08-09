Flex X Cop Ending Explained

As K-dramas continue to extend their viewership beyond South Korea, one of 2024’s most buzzed-about new series was Flex X Cop, which concluded its first season in March. Available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, here’s what happens in Flex X Cop Season 1’s ending.

What Happens During the Ending of Flex X Cop?

Flex X Cop is about young socialite Jin I-soo (Ahn Bo-hyun), who decides to dedicate his time and significant finances to fighting crime as a detective. I-soo is partnered with no-nonsense veteran police detective Lee Gang-hyun (Park Ji-hyun), who heads the department’s violent crimes unit and initially bristles at I-soo’s crime-solving methods and attitude. However, things take a dark turn when I-soo’s parents are murdered, leaving him and his team to investigate the high-profile killings and bring the culprit to justice.

The Flex X Cop Season 1 finale begins with I-soo’s team suspicious of his stepbrother Jin Seung-ju (Kwak Si-yang) for the murders, which I-soo initially refuses to believe, instead suspecting his stepmother. When forensic evidence reveals Seung-ju’s fingerprints at the scene of the crime, I-soo decides to confront his stepbrother and gets him to confess at gunpoint. With nowhere to run, Seung-ju admits to killing I-soo’s mother with sleeping pills and reveals why he decided to resort to murder.

After learning his own mother, Cho Hee-ja (Jeon Hye-jin), planned to kill herself if I-soo’s father, Jin Myeong-chul (Jang Hyun-sung), divorced her for I-soo’s mother, Seung-ju resolved to murder them both to save his mom. Seung-ju then tries to kill himself with the gun but realizes that I-soo removed the bullets to manipulate him to confess. Seung-ju is promptly arrested and convicted of the murders, with I-soo finally allowing himself to emotionally breakdown and mourn his parents.

What Happens to Jin I-soo?

Fortunately, the last we see of I-soo during Flex X Cop Season 1’s ending isn’t just him crying after finally achieving justice for his parents. With his father dead, I-soo assumes his role as the chairman of the Hansu Group, a powerful and wealthy corporation in South Korea. Realizing his talents are best suited elsewhere, I-soo decides to turn over control of his family’s company to his father’s longtime right-hand man, Choi Jeong-hun (Kim Myung-soo), who had been fired by Seung-ju when Jeong-hun suspected Seung-ju of foul play.

Meanwhile, the police officers and detectives in the violent crimes unit begin to miss having I-soo around and the vital support that he brought them. I-soo surprises his friends on the force by rejoining them, having left his corporate career behind in favor of returning to the police. A detective once again, I-soo joins his old team as they prepare to solve new crimes.

And that’s the ending of Flex X Cop explained.

Flex X Cop is streaming on Hulu.

