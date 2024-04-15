Fortnite Players Finally Found a Way to Get One Piece Into the Game

Fortnite loves to collaborate with anime properties. Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball all have awesome in-game items, and gamers won’t go far without running into a Gojo skin from Jujutsu Kaisen. But Fortnite players have finally found a way to get One Piece into the game.

With One Piece being arguably the biggest manga/anime series on the planet, it’s hard to believe it’s not already part of Fortnite. There are rumors every few months that a collaboration is on the way, but nothing has materialized, leaving a Luffy-sized hole in the game’s inventory. However, thanks to the game’s latest event and a little bit of creativity, Fortnite players are getting to experience what it would be like to play as one of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The Avatar: Elements event sees the four different kinds of bending from Avatar: The Last Airbender become Mythic items in Battle Royale. Players are zooming around the map using Airbending while causing all kinds of trouble for other players using Waterbending and Earthbending. It’s the Firebending, though, that’s allowing players to use one of Sanji’s most iconic moves. You can check it out in the video below:

While wearing the Agent Jones skin, the gamer bears a striking resemblance to Sanji, which is made even more obvious by the use of the fire kick that looks a lot like “Diable Jambe,” a technique the Straw Hat first used during the Enies Lobby arc. It allows him to heat up his leg to an extreme temperature before attacking his opponent with an extra bit of spice.

Of course, this creative solution won’t stop fans from asking for the Straw Hats to get added to Fortnite, but maybe it will help the team at Epic Games understand that they wouldn’t have any trouble selling One Piece skins.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

