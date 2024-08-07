‘This Is a Win for Everyone:’ Fortnite Players React to Massive Battle Pass Change

Battle passes have become commonplace in the video game world. Live-service games will have players buy a pass to unlock items, but that means people who don’t participate miss out on really cool stuff. However, Fortnite is changing that model for its game, and players couldn’t be happier.

The news comes via Fortnite‘s official blog, which notes that items from future Battle Passes will be available for purchase after 18 months. It’s unclear if players will be able to buy all 100 tiers or just specific items, but it’s a massive change. The only real downside is that older skins like Deadpool and Aquaman, which arrived when the game was far from its peak, aren’t eligible to return. Regardless, there’s plenty to celebrate.

The Fortnite Battle Pass Change Everyone Wanted

While being gamers together can be a real challenge, Fortnite has a knack for it, always pushing the right buttons when it comes to keeping the playerbase happy. And this latest change is another notch in the win column if the replies to the announcement tweet are anything to go by.

“This is a win for everyone,” said popular Fortnite YouTuber SypherPK on X. “I’m saying that as someone that has every battle pass. Let people get their favorite cosmetics.”

“W for licensed IP skins like Marvel & DC,” added Fortnite meme king Nick Eh 30. “To be a fan of a game/movie and never be able to get a skin again was unfortunate. Great change there!”

The timing of this announcement is interesting, as it comes on the heels of the return of the Paradigm skin to the Item Shop, which Epic Games claims was an accident. Gamers were very excited at the prospect of buying an old skin, and it’s possible that the powers to be really took that to heart.

