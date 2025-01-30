Former Xbox Exclusive Forza Horizon 5 Announces PS5 Release Window

The time of exclusives may be coming to an end (unless you are Nintendo). It was just announced former Xbox/PC exclusive Forza Horizon 5 will be racing its way onto PlayStation 5 this spring.

This news hit the interwebs today on Forza.net (via Insider Gaming). The introductory paragraph states: “With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5.” Nice to see my dad’s homeland represented.

Curiously, porting duties are being handled by Panic Button in collaboration with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. You might know Panic Button as the wizards behind the stellar Switch ports of the recent Doom and Wolfenstein titles. I think it is safe to assume Forza Horizon 5 will be in good hands.

Previously released Car Packs and the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions will be available for purchase when Forza makes its way to Sony’s latest console. You would think all DLC would be included for a four-year-old game, but unfortunately, that is not the case. However, a new free update called Horizon Realms will roll out on all platforms soon. Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, in addition to some things still under wraps. Cross-play is also confirmed.

It seems Microsoft is going all in on its “You don’t need Xbox to play Xbox” message. With Forza Horizon 5 making its way to a rival system, the sky is the limit. I am fully expecting the next Fable and Halo to be multiplatform. As it is now, though, it is going to be surreal to be able to play Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7 on the same console.

