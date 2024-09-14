Full Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack: All Songs & Artists, Listed

Season 2 of Netflix’s Arcane debuts in November 2024, and ahead of its release, a full soundtrack has been announced. Get prepared for one final trip to Piltover and learn a bit more about the featured artists with this list of every anticipated track!

Every Song on the Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack

1. Freya Ridings – I Can Hear It Now

London-based singer-songwriter Freya Ridings is a rising star in the UK pop scene. After experiencing chart success with her heart-breaking ballad Lost Without You in 2017, she has steadily built a loyal fanbase and released two albums and two EPs. Her soulful voice fits perfectly with the high emotional tension we’re expecting in Season 2 of Arcane.

2. Marcus King – Sucker

Grammy-award nominated Marcus King brings a unique sound to the Arcane soundtrack. Influenced by his father, blues singer Marvin King, Marcus blends blues, folk rock, and gospel into refreshingly unique music. We can’t wait to hear what he brings to the Arcane soundtrack.

3. Raja Kumari, Stefflon Don, and Jarina De Marco – Renegade (We Never Run)

Although at first glance it seems these three artists have little in common, this collaboration makes perfect sense. Kumari, Don, and De Marco share a high-energy, hip-hop-infused sound that will definitely work amazingly well with the intense action scenes Season 2 of Arcane is certain to provide. With Kumari’s Hindi rap, Don’s Jamaican dancehall beats, and De Marco’s Brazilian flow, these artists will bring an interesting upbeat fusion.

4. FEVER 333 – Hellfire

FEVER 333 is an American rap-rock band comprised of bassist April Kae, vocalist Jason Aalon Butler, drummer Thomas Bridgen, and guitarist Brandon Davis. Citing bands like Rage Against the Machine as heavy influences, FEVER 333’s fast-paced and passionate sound matches the gritty streets of Zaun.

5. Woodkid – To Ashes

Woodkid returns to the world of Arcane in Season 2. His first appearance, Guns For Hire from Season 1, was a beautiful accompaniment to an important scene, capturing the emotional gravitas perfectly. Woodkid has won multiple awards for his work as a music video director, proving his talent for matching music and visuals to create art. To Ashes is one of the most anticipated songs from the upcoming Arcane Season 2 soundtrack.

6. Ashnikko – Paint The Town Blue

Exploring rap, grime, electronic, and pop in her music, Ashnikko is a genre-bending artist from the United States. Her new song for the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack, Paint The Town Blue, was used in the official Season 2 trailer and hints at the carnage Jinx will be inflicting in Piltover throughout the new season.

7. d4vd – Remember Me/ Remember Me (Intro)

You may know d4vd (pronounced “David”) from his viral hits Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, which have over one billion streams respectively. He makes heartfelt indie music and finds inspiration from the fast-paced and “poetic” movements of shonen anime like Dragon Ball Z. Considering his interests and enchanting voice, d4vd and Arcane are a match made in heaven.

8. ZAND – Cocktail Molotov

ZAND is an underground genre-defying artist from England. They combine metal and EDM into what they call “ugly pop,” creating an unpredictable yet consistently exciting sound. Their new song Cocktail Molotov will bring an explosive addition to the Arcane soundtrack — no pun intended.

9. Mako, Grey – What Have They Done To Us?

Mako is another returning artist from the Season 1 Arcane soundtrack, collaborating with rapper Pusha T on Misfit Toys. He has also worked with Riot Games on music for League of Legends. His electronic music captures the spirit of Arcane and the wider world of League of Legends. This collaboration with the successful DJ and producer duo Grey ends the first half of the soundtrack.

10. Djerv – Rebel Heart

With Agnete Kjølsrud on vocals and Erlend Gjerde on drums, Djerv creates pumped-up rock music, the kind you imagine playing during a climatic action scene. Djerv has created music for League of Legends previously, with their Jinx theme, Get Jinxed, totalling over one hundred million streams on Spotify. Kjølsrud’s playful but powerful vocals fit the energy of Jinx’s character with ease.

11. Misha Mansoor – The Beast

Misha Mansoor is a guitarist, producer, and songwriter. He founded and plays guitar for the progressive metal band Periphery, alongside separate solo and collaborative projects. Arcane won’t be the first time he works on music for a video game property, as he co-wrote/produced music for Halo 2 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. This song will be his first solo track, and we’re excited to hear what this talented musician created!

12. Stromae, Pomme – Ma Meilleure Ennemie

Two wildly different French artists collaborate on Ma Meilleure Ennemie, translating to “My Best Enemy.” Stromae gained huge success across Europe with his 2009 electronic dance hit Aloes On Danse and has been making electronic and hip-hop music ever since. Pomme is known for her instrument and lyric-driven folk-pop music. The two are masters in their genres, and we’re intrigued to see what they’ll mix together for this song, which is speculated to surround the tumultuous relationship between sisters Vi and Jinx.

13. King Princess – Fantastic

Lesbian pop icon King Princess is known for her catchy melodies about the highs and lows of being in love. She cites Dolly Parton, Perfume Genius, and Beyonce as her inspirations. Drawing from such a diverse well, it makes sense that her music is hard to pin down to a single sound.

14. Twenty One Pilots – The Line

One of the biggest alternative groups of the 2010s, Twenty One Pilots is the most popular artist on this list. Vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dunn have been creating music together for over a decade, including Heathens from the Suicide Squad film soundtrack. The Line is one of the most talked-about tracks from this soundtrack.

15. Sheryl Lee Ralph – Blood Sweat & Tears

Sheryl Lee Ralph is an established actress and stage performer, known for her roles in Sister Act 2 and Abbott Elementary. Her debut album, released in 1994, has a light and upbeat disco sound. Besides a Christmas album in 2022, Ralph hasn’t released any solo music in 20 years. We’re excited to hear what her soulful voice brings to this soundtrack.

16. Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello – Come Play

Another international trio, Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello will combine their genres of K-pop, Latin rap, and rock on the penultimate track. All successful and established artists in their own right, these three artists will deliver the energy a title like Come Play implies.

17. Royal & the Serpent – Wasteland

Ryan Santiago (known professionally as Royal & the Serpent) is a singer-songwriter from the United States. Although she’s been steadily releasing music since 2017, she’s only getting started. With collaborations alongside industry icons like Demi Lovato under her belt, she’s a welcome addition to this versatile soundtrack.

You can pre-save the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music now! Out November 25th.

