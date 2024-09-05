George R.R. Martin Slams House of the Dragon in Now Deleted Blog Post

George R.R. Martin has finally broken his silence on House of the Dragon Season 2 in a lengthy blog post detailing the changes that showrunners made to his original story, and what major implications it could have on the narrative overall.

The now-deleted blog post critiqued a narrative decision taken in the popular Season 2 episode “Rhaenyra the Cruel,” which the author says will have further implications on the story, straying away from the source material. He also revealed major plot points that will play out in Season 3 of the show and beyond which have been hindered by this Season 2 decision, so beware of spoilers if you plan on finding and reading the post yourself.

In his post, Martin names House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal directly for the change that happened in the show. The show is based on chapters from Martin’s book Fire & Blood which tells the history of the Targaryen Dynasty.

It’s no secret that George R.R. Martin hasn’t been completely on board with the creative decisions made on the set of HBO’s shows inspired by his A Song of Ice and Fire book series. These recent comments seemingly echo concerns that the author had when the original Game of Thrones TV series was airing its final seasons which are widely accepted as the worst parts of the iconic show.

When showrunners stray from Martin’s work things don’t often turn out well, and with his recent comments fans have taken to social media to voice their concerns for the future of House of the Dragon, which has been widely loved by fans so far.

As Martin detailed in his blog post, there are options to steer things back on track and remedy the changes that are being implemented, but we would suggest fans don’t get their hopes up. In all likelihood, Condal and his team have already made concrete plans for Season 3 and Martin’s post likely won’t change them. Whether that’s a good or bad decision remains to be seen.

HBO has issued a response to Martin’s post declaring their respect for Fire & Blood and the author himself, but doubling down with support of Condal and the creative decisions he has made for the series, and will continue to make going forward.

If you’re looking to discover the changes to the show yourself then you can purchase the book Fire & Blood in almost every book retailer now, and binge through seasons one and two of House of the Dragon on Max.

