Godzilla Minus One: What’s Happening With Noriko’s Neck at the End of the Movie?

While Godzilla Minus One ostensibly wraps up on an upbeat note, a mysterious mark on Noriko Ōishi’s neck suggests that things aren’t as peachy as they seem. So, what’s happening with Noriko’s neck at the end of Godzilla Minus One?

Noriko’s Neck Injury in Godzilla Minus One, Explained

Midway through Godzilla Minus One, Noriko is seemingly killed during Godzilla’s Ginza rampage. This turns out to be a fake-out, however, and protagonist Kōichi Shikishima later discovers that Noriko inexplicably survived. Shikishima immediately races to see Noriko at the hospital and an emotional reunion between the pair and their adopted daughter Akiko ensues. It’s a heartwarming (if improbable) scene – until you clock the black blotch on Noriko’s neck.

At first, it’s easy to dismiss this mark as one of many bruises Noriko presumably racked up after her run-in with Godzilla. But it’s so dark (and Noriko’s been recuperating for so long already) that this doesn’t really fit. So, what gives? Writer-director Takashi Yamazaki has the answer – and it’s not exactly great news for Noriko. At Godzilla Fest 2024 (via IGN), Yamazaki revealed that Noriko’s neck blemish is a sign she was infected with Godzilla’s cells (or G-cells) while the overgrown lizard stomped on Ginza.

This might also explain how Noriko survived what appeared to be fatal injuries. The final shot of Godzilla Minus One shows a chunk of its titular beastie’s flesh rapidly regenerating, confirming G-cells’ incredible healing properties. Presumably, Noriko now boasts similarly swift recuperative powers. But will Noriko experience any other, less beneficial side effects from her infusion of G-cells? That remains unclear for now.

Does Noriko’s Neck Set Up a Godzilla Minus One Sequel?

Maybe – although Toho Studios still hasn’t officially green-lighted a Godzilla Minus One follow-up. That said, Yamazaki hinted in a February 2024 interview with Collider that he’d already begun mapping out a sequel to the critical and commercial smash hit. He also indicated that the Godzilla Minus One sequel would take place several years after the original.

“Hypothetically, if there is a Godzilla sequel, then I would like to date it with how long it’s been in our timeline as to what the characters have gone through,” Yamazaki said. “So, if we film it three years from now, I would set it three years from Godzilla Minus One.”

Yamazaki declined to offer any further details on the potential Godzilla Minus One sequel’s plot – including whether Noriko’s G-cells will play a part in proceedings. Other members of the Godzilla Minus One cast and crew have been less tight-lipped, though. Notably, Noriko actor Minami Hamabe told Mono Magazine (via Screen Rant) that she “might be the one stepping on and crushing people” if there’s a second Godzilla Minus One flick.

What’s more, Hamabe’s co-star Yuki Yamada (who played Shirō Mizushima) previously theorized that Noriko’s G-cells have other, less destructive properties in a Godzilla Minus One sequel. At a Toho Studios event, Yamada put forward the idea that Noriko could track the revived Godzilla’s location at sea via a bond created by their shared cells.

Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix.

