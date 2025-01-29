YouTuber Unveils GTA VI Map for GTA V, Addresses Take Down Concerns

Tired of waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI)? You could always try creating it yourself as a Grand Theft Auto V map, like one intrepid fan of the franchise is doing.

Gta 6 Community map made in GTA 5 – progress update: Vice Beach is nearly done. Adding trees, props, and custom vice city themed models. After which I'll probably make the venetian islands too. pic.twitter.com/KDCsUq06rT — Dark Space (@Dark_SpaceYT) January 27, 2025

YouTuber Dark Space recently posted about his GTA VI-inspired map on X (formerly Twitter). It presents an impressively detailed approximation of GTA VI‘s Vice City setting, which reflects every tidbit of environment-related intel the game’s developer, Rockstar Games, has released so far.

In a subsequent interview with IGN, Dark Space indicated the map (which currently boasts a near-complete Vice Beach, but lacks GTA VI‘s Venetian Islands) should be done by mid-February. The YouTuber also acknowledged the possibility that Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, will take down the project as soon as it launches. Yet despite being “worried” about Take-Two’s reaction to his GTA VI map, Dark Space emphasized that – unlike other high-profile mods – his work isn’t a potential threat to the franchise’s future earnings.

“This is a bit different from what I’ve been told by people who also make content like this for FiveM servers,” he said. “Vice City mod is a whole game remade in GTA IV. Not good for Rockstar. Also makes them look bad. Liberty City Preservation project ripped a whole game map from IV to V eliminating the need for Rockstar to ever do that. This is just me making my own fan-made map myself. All within GTA V itself. Any assets are from GTA V itself. A typical practice.”

The crux of this argument? Since Dark Space isn’t straying into remaster or remake territory, he should be fine. But as Rockstar and Take-Two are yet to publicly comment on Dark Space’s GTA VI map, we’ll have to wait and see what ultimately becomes of it!

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently slated for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2025.

