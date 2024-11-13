Harry Potter Actors Who Make an Appearance in the New ‘Wizards of Baking’ Show

Massive Potterheads and baking enthusiasts, get your wands (or spatulas) ready because this new baking show is one that you do not want to miss! The Food Network announced last month that an exciting new baking competition show was coming, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what will unfold in this new series.

The trailer alone is full of surprises, from nine different teams baking delicious edible snitches–which are flying golden balls that wizards have to catch during the game of Quidditch, in case you didn’t know–to an edible version of Ron and Harry’s blue car getting caught in the tree from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. But what’s most exciting are the actors from the movies that make an appearance throughout the baking series! Let’s take a look into who you’ll be seeing on the show.

Harry Potter Actors Who Appear on the New Baking Series

The first and most obvious actors who will appear are the two hosts, James and Oliver Phelps, the twin brothers who portray Fred and George Weasley in the films. They will be accompanied by culinary judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, who will be judging the teams magical displays. Other actors you can expect to see are Warwick Davis, who played Professor Flitwick; Evanna Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood, and the twins will be reuniting with their fictional sister, Bonnie Wright, who played none other than Ginny Weasley. The actors will help evaluate the competitors’ showpieces and share some never-before-seen stories while filming the Harry Potter movies.

When and Where to Watch ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’

The new baking show will air on the Food Network on Thursday, November 14, 8/7c. It will also be available to watch on MAX and Sling. One episode will air each week from November 14 to December 19.

Who Will be Competing in the Baking Competition?

Team One: Kimberly Adams (Milwaukee, WI) and Ashley Cardona (Charleston, SC)

Team Two: Lisa Altfest (Orange County, CA) and Mitzi Reyes (Los Angeles, CA)

Team Three: Hemu Basumatary (Katy, TX) and Riccardo Menicucci (Los Angeles, CA)

Team Four: Zoe Burmester (Brooklyn, NY) and Jordan Pilarski (Ojai, CA)

Team Five: Jess Lewis (Washington, DC) and Jamie Louks (Seattle, WA)

Team Six: Kayla Giddings (Lafayette, LA) and Yohann Le Bescond (Ocala, FL)

Team Seven: Juan Gutierrez (Chicago, IL) and Elizabeth Rowe (Dallas, TX)

Team Eight: Michael Russ II (Modesto, CA) and Conner Strackman (Smithville, TX)

Team Nine: Christopher Teixeira (Chicago, IL) and Miko Uy (Astoria, NY)

Lucky fans will also have the opportunity to taste some of the competitor’s edible Harry Potter props. The team that wins the competition at the end of it all will win the first-ever Wizards of Baking Cup and will have the opportunity to appear in a new Harry Potter cookbook!

