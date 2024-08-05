HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 Sneak Peek Shows Off Catherine O’Hara & Jeffrey Wright

We’re still a ways away from the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation, but the teasers are already starting to roll out slowly. We’d previously seen some behind-the-scenes shots of Bella Ramsey on set, but this teaser really sets the tone for Season 2.

Recommended Videos

You can check out the video for yourself down below:

I saved her.



A sneak peek of Season 2 of the @HBO Original Series #TheLastOfUs, coming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/PQljcvlOsx — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

The video shows off Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Wright as casting newcomers for the show, though it’s looking like O’Hara may not play an existing character from the games. In the clip, she’s shown asking Joel if he hurt Ellie, and what he did when he says no. Joel then responds by stating that he saved her, as a tear rolls down his cheek. I’ve no clue who O’Hara could possibly be playing just based on the clip, but it’s possible that she may take on a newly created role for the show.

On the other hand, we also got a glimpse of Jeffrey Wright, who’s likely reprising his role as Isaac Dixon — one of the main antagonists in The Last of Us Part II. He’d voiced Isaac in the game, so it’s fitting that he should play him in the adaptation as well.

All in all, it’s looking pretty good so far, and it should be interesting to see the fan reaction to the second season, particularly if they don’t know anything about the games.

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy